3. Adetomiwa Adebawore had an impressive sack and continues to battle a high rate of double teams.

Adebawore is playing like one of the NFL's most disruptive interior pass rushers, but don't take my word for it. Take the word of offensive coordinators around the NFL.

Entering Week 11, Adebawore had seen double teams on 48 percent of his pass rushing snaps, the ninth-highest rate among defensive tackles. Of the top 10, the 282-pound Adebawore is the lightest by a wide margin; the average weight of the other nine guys on that list is 327.6 pounds.

Point being: most of the defensive tackles who draw high rates of double teams are bigger guys, plenty of whom are true nose tackles – they're doubled because of where they're lining up on a given play and/or because they're so big and powerful, a double team is necessary.

"He's really twitchy for a big guy," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's ound for pound, really strong. Obviously one of the strongest guys on our team, but really good motor, like I've mentioned before, the way he uses his hands, gets off blocks on the double teams. The bend around the guards at a 3-technique position has been phenomenal to see. And so, like I said, he's just continuing to step up his game each and every week."

Adebawore is getting double teamed because teams have learned to not leave an offensive lineman on an island with him. Houston worked to get plenty of double teams on him during Thursday night's game, but early in the third quarter, they left rookie left guard Keylan Rutledge singled on Adebawore.