1. Shane Steichen said Monday the Colts have not shut down WR Alec Pierce yet.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Monday addressed a report from the weekend that the team decided to shut down wide receiver Alec Pierce, who's been on injured reserve since re-aggravating a heel injury in Week 2.
"We have not made that determination," Steichen said. "He's still going through his rehab process. The only way we'll put him out there is if he's 100 (percent). We got to be really smart with him. But he's doing plyos, he's running and he's a competitor. So we'll see where it all goes."
Pierce underwent a procedure in the spring and missed the entirety of the Colts' offseason program and then all but one day of preseason practices as he worked through his rehab process. He caught five of seven targets for 72 yards this season; in 2024 and 2025, he led the NFL in yards per reception and, last year, crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.
2. Without both starting tackles in Houston, the Colts had to shuffle their offensive line against Will Anderson Jr. and a fearsome pass rush.
Maybe a better way to think about the Colts' offensive line on Thursday night is how different it was from Week 3's 19-17 win over the Texans:
The only consistent between the two games was Bortolini at center – and while Pro Football Focus grades are not to be taken as gospel, he was the only Colts offensive lineman to earn a PFF pass blocking grade over 70 on Thursday. Bortolini, too, was the highest-graded run blocking Colts offensive lineman in Houston as well.
Raimann (concussion) and Travis (knee) were out, while Goncalves kicked outside to right tackle for the second consecutive game. Anderson flashed in front of him on a safety of quarterback Daniel Jones in the third quarter.
After the game, Goncalves acknowledged the difficulty of moving between positions in the middle of a season but did not use those challenges as an excuse for the amount of pressure Jones was under on Thursday.
"It's tough going out and trying to work a new position," Goncalves said. "It's hard to try to get your your footing down, but it's no excuse. I got to be better for the guys up front. I got to be better for our group."
3. Adetomiwa Adebawore had an impressive sack and continues to battle a high rate of double teams.
Adebawore is playing like one of the NFL's most disruptive interior pass rushers, but don't take my word for it. Take the word of offensive coordinators around the NFL.
Entering Week 11, Adebawore had seen double teams on 48 percent of his pass rushing snaps, the ninth-highest rate among defensive tackles. Of the top 10, the 282-pound Adebawore is the lightest by a wide margin; the average weight of the other nine guys on that list is 327.6 pounds.
Point being: most of the defensive tackles who draw high rates of double teams are bigger guys, plenty of whom are true nose tackles – they're doubled because of where they're lining up on a given play and/or because they're so big and powerful, a double team is necessary.
"He's really twitchy for a big guy," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's ound for pound, really strong. Obviously one of the strongest guys on our team, but really good motor, like I've mentioned before, the way he uses his hands, gets off blocks on the double teams. The bend around the guards at a 3-technique position has been phenomenal to see. And so, like I said, he's just continuing to step up his game each and every week."
Adebawore is getting double teamed because teams have learned to not leave an offensive lineman on an island with him. Houston worked to get plenty of double teams on him during Thursday night's game, but early in the third quarter, they left rookie left guard Keylan Rutledge singled on Adebawore.
Adebawore blasted past Rutledge off the snap and got to quarterback C.J. Stroud barely two seconds after the ball was snapped, resulting in Adebawore notching his fifth sack of the season.
43. AJ Haulcy's first career interception was genuinely unique.
Unique is an overused adjective, by the way – for something to be unique, it has to be one of a kind.
And maybe something like this has happened before in the NFL, but an interception on a throw that bounced off the back of a player's helmet? That feels unique.
Midway through the first quarter, on a third-and-three, Haulcy felt Texans wide receiver Nico Collins accelerating open toward the numbers. He was playing up closer to the sticks, but upon seeing where Collins was going, turned his back to the play and began sprinting downfield.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tried to layer a pass in over Haulcy, but the safety covered enough ground that the ball doinked off the back of his helmet. Haulcy flailed his arms in the air after feeling the ball hit his helmet; safety Cam Bynum leapt to catch the ball but bobbled it. Haulcy was in the right spot, though, to pluck the ball out of the air for his first career interception.
"I thought if I turned around, it'd be too late," Haulcy said. "So I just tried to hit the ball or something, and it was with my head."
5. Some context for CJ Allen's 16 tackles.
Allen's 16 tackles were the most by a Colts rookie since Shaquille Leonard had 17 in Week 7 of the 2018 season, and it was his third game with double-digit tackles this season – again, the most by a Colts rookie since Leonard had seven such games in 2018.
Since entering the Colts' starting lineup in Week 8, Allen has totaled 45 tackles, making him the 14th player in team history to have 45 or more tackles in a four-game stretch. The other players on the list:
- Germaine Pratt
- Zaire Franklin
- Nick Cross
- EJ Speed
- Bobby Okereke
- Shaquille Leonard
- D'Qwell Jackson
- Pat Angerer
- Cato June
- David Thornton
- Mike Peterson
- Jeff Herrod
With six games to go, Allen has 50 tackles – so he'll have a shot at reaching 100 tackles as a rookie. We'll see.