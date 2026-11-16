5 Colts Things: CJ Allen shines, Seth McGowan shows why Jonathan Taylor's usage was not about NFL trade deadline, Justin Walley delivers in Week 10 win over Dolphins

1. Inside CJ Allen's massive fourth quarter sack.

Before we get into this: Allen was all over the field on Sunday. The 2026 second-round pick made his presence felt with speed and physicality; he had a pick-six taken off the board for a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Kenneth Harris that didn't necessarily impact the play in the fourth quarter.

Allen also displayed impressive instincts and athleticism to break up a Kyle McCord pass in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, he exploded through a gap between defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore to drop running back Jaylen Warren for a loss.

Allen, too, consistently hustled to the ball. It was an all-around strong performance. But the highlight of it came on a third-and-nine with 1:41 left in the game and the Dolphins holding the ball on the Colts' 41-yard line while down by two.

Translation: Miami was nearing, if not in, go-ahead field goal range on this third down.

The Colts sent a disgusting (this is a complimentary adjective) five-man pressure, with six players on the line of scrimmage and defensive end Laiatu Latu lined up wide, outside slot receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. McCord slid the protection to his right, but defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau dropped into coverage, leaving four Dolphins to block four Colts (including safety Cam Bynum and linebacker Austin Ajiake, who both blitzed).

On the left side, tackle Patrick Paul had his eyes on Latu – who was chipped by Coleman, then went to cover running back Ollie Gordon II in the flat. And because guard Kadyn Proctor slid to his right and blocked defensive end Arden Key, it opened up a free lane for Allen to blast toward McCord.

The thing we've seen from Allen over the last few weeks is if he gets a free run at a quarterback, there aren't many in the NFL who can avoid him. He's fast and hits hard when given the chance.

"He's flying around, making a ton of plays," head coach Shane Steichen said. "I'm really excited for his growth and his development right now."