5 Colts Things: CJ Allen shines, Seth McGowan shows why Jonathan Taylor's usage was not about NFL trade deadline, Justin Walley delivers in Week 10 win over Dolphins

1. Inside CJ Allen's massive fourth quarter sack.
Before we get into this: Allen was all over the field on Sunday. The 2026 second-round pick made his presence felt with speed and physicality; he had a pick-six taken off the board for a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Kenneth Harris that didn't necessarily impact the play in the fourth quarter.
Allen also displayed impressive instincts and athleticism to break up a Kyle McCord pass in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, he exploded through a gap between defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore to drop running back Jaylen Warren for a loss.
Allen, too, consistently hustled to the ball. It was an all-around strong performance. But the highlight of it came on a third-and-nine with 1:41 left in the game and the Dolphins holding the ball on the Colts' 41-yard line while down by two.
Translation: Miami was nearing, if not in, go-ahead field goal range on this third down.
The Colts sent a disgusting (this is a complimentary adjective) five-man pressure, with six players on the line of scrimmage and defensive end Laiatu Latu lined up wide, outside slot receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. McCord slid the protection to his right, but defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau dropped into coverage, leaving four Dolphins to block four Colts (including safety Cam Bynum and linebacker Austin Ajiake, who both blitzed).
On the left side, tackle Patrick Paul had his eyes on Latu – who was chipped by Coleman, then went to cover running back Ollie Gordon II in the flat. And because guard Kadyn Proctor slid to his right and blocked defensive end Arden Key, it opened up a free lane for Allen to blast toward McCord.
The thing we've seen from Allen over the last few weeks is if he gets a free run at a quarterback, there aren't many in the NFL who can avoid him. He's fast and hits hard when given the chance.
"He's flying around, making a ton of plays," head coach Shane Steichen said. "I'm really excited for his growth and his development right now."
An unblocked pressure for a linebacker might look like an easy sack, but in reality, it's not. For instance: Per Pro Football Focus, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman has eight unblocked pressures with 2.5 sacks on those; Roquan Smith, the Baltimore Ravens' linebacker who Allen looks up to as a fellow former Georgia Bulldog, has one sack on six unblocked pressures.
2. Seth McGowan continues to be an excellent complement to Jonathan Taylor.
McGowan entered Sunday averaging 4.8 yards per rush, the highest average among the NFL's 2026 rookie class, and then rumbled for 77 yards on 12 carries (6.4 yards/attempt) with his second career touchdown.
The seventh-round pick is now averaging 5.2 yards per rush and set new career high water marks in both carries and yards on Sunday. And, notably, when the Colts needed to bleed out the clock, it was McGowan who gained eight yards on first down and then four yards on second down to allow the Colts to end the game in victory formation.
Jonathan Taylor and McGowan have different running styles – Taylor is patient and explosive, while McGowan is a one-cut, physical, downhill player – and complement each other well. The Colts haven't had a complement to Taylor since Zack Moss and Nyheim Hines; they absolutely have one again in McGowan.
"I think it's brought a spark. I think we've been able to play off of each other very well," McGowan said. "And when you have two different styles out there, it definitely keeps the defense on their toes. I think it's kept both of us fresh. I think it's been a great thing, and our coach and the entire staff has done a great job of managing that."
For anyone who tried to read into Taylor's snap count and carry total prior to last week's NFL trade deadline, Taylor played 68 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps and had 55 percent of his team's designed rushing attempts. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Taylor played 68.8 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps and had 65 percent of his team's designed rushing attempts.
Taylor's usage has always been about the emergence of McGowan. Nothing else.
"He's seeing it really well," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's so explosive going through the line of scrimmage. When he sees it, he goes and gets it. Obviously, he fought for it for a couple yards. Some of those, run through some arm tackles, but he just runs so hard and physical."
3. Justin Walley did more than just generate a game-shifting strip sack.
Walley did a tremendous job once he accelerated toward McCord on the first play of the second half, going after the ball instead of trying to pull McCord down as he moved away from the second-year cornerback. The result was a strip sack fumble recovered by defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore for the Colts' lone touchdown of the second half.
But Walley did well on Sunday beyond that one play. Walley was targeted a team-high six times but only allowed three catches for 14 yards, made even more impressive by him being moved from the slot to the outside after Charvarius Ward Sr. sustained a shin injury and exited the game in the second half.
On the outside, Walley forced an incompletion on a McCord deep shot with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter. He also read, reacted and tackled well on a pair of third-and-long completions, forcing the Dolphins to punt on two possessions in the second half.
4. Shane Steichen is sticking with Daniel Jones.
Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of 41.5 on Sunday. It was the third-lowest passer rating of Jones' career, and after the game he took ownership of his play against the Dolphins.
"I don't think it was my best," Jones said. "I think obviously got to do a better job taking care of the ball, keeping us on track and finding more completions.
"... Overall, just execution wasn't good enough in the pass game, especially in the second half. So, I got to be better. I got to see where I can find some more completions."
Jones' average depth of target in the second half was just 1.4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. But keep in mind he was without his top three wide receivers from 2025 (Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce) and his top two wide receivers from 2026 (Downs, Keenan Allen). It's not necessarily black-and-white when it comes to evaluating the entire Colts' passing offense. Steichen referenced that reality when asked about Jones after the game.
"We need to continue to get better," Steichen said. "There's a lot of things that happened out there today, self-inflicted wounds for sure, but we all got to be better around him."
Steichen was then asked if Jones would remain the Colts' starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.
"He'll be the starting quarterback this week," Steichen said. "We're on a short week, so we got to go."
5. A "did you know" stat about Spencer Shrader.
Shrader connected on a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter, which was his 10th career field goal made from 50 or more yards. He's now one of five players in Colts history to make at least 10 field goals from 50 or more yards, and he hit that mark in easily the fewest attempts in this group:
Let's take it a step further. While Shrader didn't need to kick from 55+ on Sunday, he's made five of six attempts from that distance with the Colts – two more than any other player in franchise history. Gay had three (on nine attempts) while Biasucci and Vinatieri each went two for eight from 55+ with the Colts. The only other Colts players to make a field goal from 55 or more yards are Blake Grupe (in 2025), Raul Allegre (in 1983) and Dan Miller (in 1982).