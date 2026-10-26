5 Colts Things: Trust in Spencer Shrader, Seth McGowan 'runs angry,' Adetomiwa Adebawore ranks near top of NFL defensive tackles in pass rush stats

1. The Colts are still working toward playing a complete game in all three phases.

Each of the Colts' five losses has seemingly followed a different script.

Defensive issues cost the Colts against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Turnovers cost the Colts against the Ravens, Tennessee Titans and, on the final play of Sunday's game, the Vikings. Special teams miscues hurt the Colts against the Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

The flip side is the Colts have had some good showing on offense (like Week 2 at the Chiefs), on defense (like Weeks 6 and 7 against the Titans and Vikings) and special teams (like Weeks 2 and 5 against the Chiefs and Steelers), but haven't put those three phases together.

Even in wins over the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, the Colts had a minus-four turnover differential.

"We know we can play with anybody," safety Cam Bynum said. "It's just a matter of finishing the game and playing complete games every single week."

The Colts allowed 186 yards of total offense in Week 6's loss to the Titans and 275 yards of total offense against the Vikings in Week 7; it's only the sixth time in franchise history the Colts have lost consecutive games while allowing 275 or fewer yards of offense.

For head coach Shane Steichen and his team, though, the efforts to turn this season around – and play a complete, four quarter game across all three phases – will continue heading into Week 8's road date with the Jacksonville Jaguars.