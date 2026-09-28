5 Colts Things: Josh Downs' chemistry with Daniel Jones shines, DeForest Buckner dominates, Cowboys-Ravens game shows importance of Rigoberto Sanchez's kickoffs

1. The Colts left little margin for error.
Daniel Jones lost two fumbles and threw an interception, and the Colts didn't generate a takeaway – and still won, 19-17. It was the first Colts victory while having a minus-three or worse turnover differential since Dec. 12, 1999; entering Week 3, teams were 3-41 when having a minus-three or worse turnover differential since the start of the 2025 season.
Jones, on a down-to-down basis, played well – he completed 66.7 percent of his passes and had four throws gain 20 or more yards. But he acknowledged after the game he needs to protect the ball better.
"Obviously you can't turn the ball over like that," Jones said. "Costly for the team. Can't put the team in that position, and certainly understand how important that is as a quarterback. But the game goes on, and you've got to be able to play the next play and execute, and certainly try to do that."
Handily losing the turnover battle but winning the game is a rare combination, and is a formula the Colts hope they won't have to try to repeat in the coming weeks. On Sunday, though, it was enough thanks to standout performances from players across all three phases.
2. All the work Josh Downs did in the offseason showed up Sunday.
With Alec Pierce (heel) exiting last week's game and landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 3, Downs' chemistry with Jones has shined over the Colts' last two games: He has 12 catches on 20 targets for 149 yards, with his ability to get open on time and quickly pick up yards after the catch making him a favorite of his quarterback.
Downs and Jones spent plenty of time building on their rapport during OTAs (when Jones was in seven-on-seven) and then training camp while Pierce was not practicing. So with Pierce out, it wasn't like Downs had to take on additional responsibilities he and Jones hadn't worked on before – Downs had been working for months to make an impact without Pierce, and it's shown up the last few weeks.
"We started in the spring," Downs said. "Alec wasn't out there, so I was definitely getting the ball a lot more and then camp as well, and then being able to do it against different teams is also very important. Just gotta keep building week to week."
3. Let's break down Laquon Treadwell's huge catch.
Facing a second and 10 from their own 35-yard line while down by a point with 1:43 left in the game, Jones for the second consecutive week ripped an explosive completion to Treadwell in a key moment. This one went for 20 yards over the middle, and this time, Treadwell didn't nearly lose a fumble on it.
"I just told myself," Treadwell said, "I'm gonna stay down this time. I am not getting up."
These are the types of plays the Texans' defense is designed to not allow. Since the start of the 2025 season, Jones' completion to Treadwell was only the seventh play of 20 or more yards allowed by Houston's defense while holding a one-score lead in the final two minutes of a game – though, notably, three of those came in Week 1 on Josh Allen completions.
The point being: To get a 20-yard gain against the Texans' defense with the game on the line, it took more than just Jones ripping a throw to Treadwell to get there.
First, credit the Colts' pass protection for giving Jones an opportunity to step up in the pocket and drive his throw. The Texans showed a double mug look pre-snap (both linebackers were walked up over the A-gap) but bailed at the snap. The Colts' interior trio of Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves wadded up Houston's defensive tackles; on the right, tight end Tyler Warren chipped defensive end Will Anderson Jr., with right tackle Jalen Travis controlling the all-universe player after. On the left, left tackle Bernhard Raimann strained to route defensive end Danielle Hunter past the back of Jones' drop, and with the interior blocked, Jones was able to step up in a clean pocket.
The Texans' pass rush, a group that's ruined so many late-game drives for so many teams, didn't hit home here.
Treadwell was lined up into the boundary outside the numbers, with Downs to his right in the slot. At the snap, Downs ran a vertical route to freeze safety Calen Bullock and carry cornerback Kamari Lassiter downfield. From the right side of the play, wide receiver Keenan Allen ran a drag route and stopped, turning toward Jones at the near hash, which froze linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for a beat.
Those two routes, against the Texans' zone coverage, allowed Treadwell to scythe into space just past midfield. Jones then put velocity on his throw to get it to Treadwell for 20 yards.
Prior to Week 2, Treadwell's last reception of 20 or more yards came in Week 17 of the 2021 season. He now has two such catches in consecutive weeks in massive moments – highlighting the remarkable perseverance the 31-year-old former first-round pick has put on display with the Colts.
"After the play, when we were lining up for the field goal, (Jones) turned and he was like, 'I knew I could trust you in that moment,'" Treadwell said. "That meant the most — just that work showing up, being consistent, spending extra time watching film, it's all paying off."
4. DeForest Buckner continues to play at an extremely high level.
Buckner set the tone for the Colts' defense from the first third down of the game, when he tossed aside Texans guard Keylan Rutledge and brought quarterback C.J. Stroud to the ground for a three-and-out-forcing sack. Later, Buckner, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore and defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau combined to sack a scrambling Stroud before he could cross the line of scrimmage late in the second quarter.
The veteran defensive tackle also threw down right tackle Trenton Brown to stuff a second-and-10 rush by running back David Montgomery early in the first quarter.
Buckner is already up to three sacks on the season, just one fewer than his total from 10 games in 2025. He's been outstanding to begin the season, and it shouldn't be lost what he's returned from over the last 10 months.
"I've got so much respect for him," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's the all-time pro, and the way he works, the preparation, and then to go out and make plays like he has been coming off that injury is a testament to him and the way he works and the hard work he puts in every single day."
View the top photos from the Colts' matchup vs, the Houston Texans, Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
5. If the Colts were going to win on the margins, Rigoberto Sanchez's game shouldn't be overlooked.
The Dallas Cowboys tied their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Brazil with seven seconds remaining – and still managed to lose in regulation. Brandon Aubrey's kickoff after his game-tying field goal was blasted out of the end zone for a touchback, which took no time off the clock and gave Baltimore the ball on their own 35-yard line with those same seven seconds left on the clock.
Lamar Jackson ripped a 27-yard completion to wide receiver Zay Flowers, getting the ball to the Dallas 38-yard line with one second left. After Baltimore called timeout, kicker Tyler Loop connected on a dramatic walk-off 56-yard field goal.
If the Ravens were forced to return the Cowboys' kickoff, there wouldn't have been time for Jackson to complete a chunk gain to set up a field goal. The game, in all likelihood, would have gone to overtime.
Why does this matter here?
"I've been in this league a long time," 10-year veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "the game is not over with 16, 17 seconds left."
Spencer Shrader connected on his go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing kickoff, Rigoberto Sanchez – who was only handling kickoffs because of Shrader's pregame groin injury – forced Houston to return, taking valuable time off the clock.
The difference in a touchback out of the end zone versus a return, then, was five seconds of game clock and four yards, as the Texans took over their last-ditch possession at their own 31-yard line with 11 seconds remaining.
Stroud did complete a 17-yard pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, which got Houston to their own 48-yard line, which was outside kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's range. Ultimately, Houston had to settle for a Stroud Hail Mary that sailed out of bounds to end the game.
Sanchez had an outstanding day on kickoffs, with one bouncing in the landing zone and out of the end zone for a touchback that pinned Houston on its own 20-yard line. On average, the Texans started drives following kickoff returns at their own 27.4-yard line.
"He was phenomenal during that time kicking off," Steichen said. "... He was on fire all day doing that."
Also: The Colts' go-ahead possession began on Fairbairn's third touchback that was caught in the end zone, meaning the Colts' offense didn't need much more than Jones' 20-yard strike to Treadwell to set up Shrader's field goal.
These special teams details always matter, but in games this close – whether in Indiana or Brazil – they were massive parts of the final score.