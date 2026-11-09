5 Colts Things: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Seth McGowan flash vs. Cowboys; why Shane Steichen went for the win late in Week 9

5. Let's talk about Shane Steichen calling a pass late in the fourth quarter.

With 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 20, Steichen had a decision to make on a third-and-eight from the Cowboys' 32-yard line. Dallas had just called its final timeout of the game. Converting the play into a first down would've meant the Colts could've ended regulation – and hopefully the game – with a Spencer Shrader field goal.

Steichen called a pass. The play seemingly worked as designed, with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell drawing two defenders away from middle of the field, opening up space for wide receiver Josh Downs short of the sticks, but hopefully with space to accelerate for a first down. Jones threw to Downs, who was covered by his brother, Caleb, but Downs dropped the pass (and took accountability for it after the game).

The clock stopped, Shrader hit a go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left and the Cowboys then had enough time to drive 65 yards for a game-winning touchdown. Even if the pass was completed but not for a first down, there's a chance the Cowboys wouldn't have had time for a touchdown and at best settled for a field goal, which would've sent the game into overtime.

Steichen, in that moment, wanted to control the end of the game.