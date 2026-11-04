'I wanted to be here;' Adetomiwa Adebawore on his contract extension that keeps him in Indianapolis

In a struggling season for the Colts, who recently traded defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, having a steady locker room presence is key to keeping players focused and on the right path the rest of the season. Adebawore hopes his extension sets a standard for work among his teammates.

"You got to take advantage of your opportunities," he said "I started off just really on special teams, not really getting a lot of play time, and just put my head down, continued to work and practice scout teams going against the starting offensive line. You know, and it's all paid off, so I continue to work, you know, to just you know keep pushing no matter how it's looking."

When Adebawore was asked why he opted to not test free agency in January, his answer was simple: Indianapolis was where he wanted to be.

"I wanted to be here," Adebawore said. "Carlie came up to me and we went through the negotiations, and I felt very comfortable with the situation."

When pen met paper, the first thing Adebawore thought of wasn't the amount or length of his new deal. Instead, it was everyone who helped him get to that moment.