5 Colts Things: Daniel Jones remains starting quarterback, Shane Steichen sees execution as more an issue than effort, several rookies get valuable experience in Week 8 loss to Jaguars

1. Why Shane Steichen is sticking with Daniel Jones as the Colts' QB1.

Head coach Shane Steichen on Sunday left the door open for a change at quarterback, saying he'll "evaluate everything, every position" when asked specifically if Daniel Jones would remain his team's starting quarterback moving forward.

On Monday, Steichen said he's sticking with Jones, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Jaguars.

"Evaluating the tape, looking back at it, some things he could do better, some things that we need to help him with moving forward," Steichen said. "But I do feel that Daniel gives the best chance to win right now."

Steichen's decision to pull Jones for backup Anthony Richardson Sr. on Sunday was done with the scoreboard in mind – the Colts were losing by 35 in the fourth quarter, and the Jaguars had just pulled starter Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts' offensive woes aren't all on Jones, and he hasn't blamed anyone but himself when asked about specific plays or trends this season. But Jones' 68.6 passer rating is the lowest among qualified starting quarterbacks; he has the second-most interceptions (nine), the sixth-lowest completion percentage (60.4 percent) and the second-lowest yards per attempt average (5.8) among starting quarterbacks this season.

"Just got to execute better, find open guys, help generate some explosive plays," Jones said. "I think week after week I have to do a better job getting us in situations, moving the ball, finding the open guy."

Upon reviewing the film, Steichen saw Jones make good decisions; he also noted Jones' first interception, which went for a pick-six, went through the hands of his intended target, tight end Tyler Warren.