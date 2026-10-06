Colts release unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts are back from across the pond and are hopping back on a plane to head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 5. Hoping to keep stacking wins, the Colts face a Steelers team that is also at .500 on the season.
Head coach Shane Steichen announced Monday that defensive end Arden Key would miss "some time" with a hamstring injury, but has not decided whether Key will be placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin is also dealing with a hamstring injury, which Steichen and the staff will monitor throughout the week.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Darius Slayton
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin