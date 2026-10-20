Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game at Minnesota Vikings

While the Colts' Monday shakeup at the top of the organization has dominated headlines this week, head coach Shane Steichen's focus with his team is getting them on track to prepare for Sunday's matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Colts are 2-4 and still have 11 games left this regular season. Those 11 games, collectively, still matter plenty with time yet left to turn the 2026 season around – and they matter on and individual level, too, as what these 53 guys put on tape over the next two and a half months will go a long way in determining their roles in 2027 and beyond.