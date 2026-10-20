Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game at Minnesota Vikings

While the Colts' Monday shakeup at the top of the organization has dominated headlines this week, head coach Shane Steichen's focus with his team is getting them on track to prepare for Sunday's matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Colts are 2-4 and still have 11 games left this regular season. Those 11 games, collectively, still matter plenty with time yet left to turn the 2026 season around – and they matter on and individual level, too, as what these 53 guys put on tape over the next two and a half months will go a long way in determining their roles in 2027 and beyond.
Anyways, on to the Week 7 unofficial depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown
WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin