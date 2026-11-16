The biggest change in the depth chart this week is linebacker CJ Allen moving up to MLB1. Akeem Davis-Gaither was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, sidelining him until, at the earliest, Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Linebacker West Weeks was signed to the active roster from the practice squad yesterday, and he currently sits at MLB3 below.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin) was also placed on IR Saturday, moving Drew Ogletree up one spot in the depth chart, followed by Will Mallory and Pharaoh Brown.
Cornerback Johnathan Edwards was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Monday afternoon. Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. both left Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins with injuries.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Charlie Heck
LG: Jalen Farmer, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown
WR: Anthony Gould
WR: Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Kevin Givens
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake, West Weeks
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Kenneth Harris
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner, Johnathan Edwards
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin