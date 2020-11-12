2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 10

The Colts' defense played lights out in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, who own the league's top rushing attack. Indy also wasn't so bad in the second half, but with the offense unable to get much of anything going, the defense started to get worn down towards the end. The Colts will need a similar effort on defense in this one against the Titans and reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry. Because quarterback Ryan Tannehill is so effective at the play-action passing game involving Henry and his young stable of receivers, which includes A.J. Brown, the Colts' defense might not seem like a good play. But they just keep on shutting down opposing offenses, so why not keep giving them a shot?