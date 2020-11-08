2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Ravens, Week 9

Tight end is the one position where the numbers show there should be opportunities to get some fantasy points today against the Ravens — but, again, which Colts tight end do you choose? Trey Burton has three touchdowns in his last two games, but two of those are rushing scores out of the wildcat, while Jack Doyle has a receiving touchdown in each of his last two games, so either of those guys could be factors today, and then there's always Mo Alie-Cox, who is questionable heading in with a knee injury, but has shown the ability to go off with a huge performance if given the opportunity. All in all, though, if you need a tight end in your lineup, your best bet at this point is likely Burton, who has been one of Philip Rivers' favorite targets since returning from IR with a calf injury.