2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

Hines takes over as the top projected fantasy-rated Colts running back for the first time this season, and for good reason, considering the fact he's has two-touchdown performances in two of his last three games. I'd say at this point Hines needs to be in your lineup as a heat check; while he's also been a little bit hot and cold in terms of how many touches he's gotten the first nine games of the season, what's beginning to become apparent is just how important it is for Hines to get a relatively high number of touches every week. But I'm not so sure I'd also consider starting Taylor on top of Hines — maybe go with one or the other — because of all the huge fantasy performances by running backs against this Packers defense, which includes 28 and 47 points by the Vikings, 37 by the Saints and 28 by the Buccaneers, most of that damage was done by one back.