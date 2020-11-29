2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 12

» Week 10 matchup vs. Titans: The Titans have been one of the league's best against DSTs this season, but that certainly wasn't the case in Week 10 against the Colts, as E.J. Speed blocked a third-quarter punt that was recovered by T.J. Carrie and returned for a touchdown in the game-changing play of the night, leading to 13 total points — the most allowed by the Titans this season by far. One can imagine Tennessee will button up those special teams issues; defensively, meanwhile, the Colts on Sunday will be without three starters in defensive end/tackle Denico Autry and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (Reserve/COVID-19 list) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), so they might not have their usual firepower. I'm not saying it'll be tough sledding for the Colts' DST in this one, but this might not be the ideal week to start them if you can help it and have a better option.