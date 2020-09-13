2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

Marlon Mack or Jonathan Taylor? And is Nyheim Hines in line to be the newest favorite target of Philip Rivers' out of the backfield? These have been popular topics in the fantasy football world all offseason, and now we're finally going to get our first chance to see how Frank Reich wants to attack defenses with his talented backfield — and arguably the league's best offensive line — in 2020. We know this: Reich has said Mack is the starter — he's earned that after getting his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, after all. But we also have heard the Mack-Taylor combo being labeled as a "1-1" attack; the Colts did use a second-round pick to add Taylor, the NCAA's sixth-leading rusher of all-time, to their stable in this year's draft. So Sunday's game will be a good test case to determine whether Reich wants to try to split the carries between Mack or Taylor, lean towards the veteran Mack early on or simply just see how the game plays out and rides the hot hand. Hines, meanwhile, has been one of the NFL's more utilized pass-catching backs since he entered the league in 2018, but perhaps Rivers' presence will help him get more production out of those receiving opportunities.