2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Bye Week Evaluations

It's been a disappointing first six games from a production standpoint for Hilton, but he still continues to play a major role within the Colts' offense, and still demands a ton of attention from opposing defenses. He's been targeted with 37 passes in all, logging 20 receptions for 242 yards (12.1 avg.), but is yet to get into the end zone.

Hilton is projected as the No. 51 fantasy wide receiver for the remainder of the season.

Pascal, meanwhile, is projected at the 69th wide receiver for the rest of the year. He has 28 total targets with 16 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns on the year, both of which coming in the red zone; he finished as the No. 18 receiver in last Sunday's win over the Bengals, scoring 13 points in all with his four receptions, 54 yards and one touchdown.