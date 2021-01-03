2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

This will definitely be one of those matchups you'll want to start the Colts' DST. The Jaguars have played the quarterback shuffle throughout the season, and will be starting Mike Glennon in this one. Their star rookie running back, James Robinson, and top wide receiver, DJ Chark Jr., have already been ruled out due to injuries. So, factor all of that together, on top of the fact this Indy defense will be extremely hungry to make plays in such a crucial moment to end the season, and I don't see why you wouldn't want to go with the Colts' DST this week.