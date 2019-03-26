NFL.com: Marlon Mack A Free Agency Fantasy Football Winner

INDIANAPOLIS — It's only March, but are we already discussing the 2019 fantasy football season? Yes, indeed.

The NFL calendar has several events on it that affect the fantasy football value of players all over the league. Unless you live under a rock, you know that the whirlwind that is NFL free agency blew in two weeks ago and sent tons of old faces to new places.

With the major waves of free agency calmed down, NFL.com senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano gave his take on which NFL veterans had their fantasy stock go up or down based on the moves made in free agency.

Listed among his "winners" is a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans in running back Marlon Mack. Here's what Fabiano had to say on why the Colts' third-year rusher is a fantasy winner:

"The Colts have a ton of money to spend, and some out there (including myself) were hoping they would use some of it to sign Le'Veon Bell. Well, Bell signed with the Jets and Indianapolis looks secure with Mack atop its 2019 depth chart. He'll have high-RB2 potential in the Colts' offense."

After splitting time behind Frank Gore as a rookie in 2017, Mack earned the starting role in the Colts' backfield in 2018, and the resulting breakout season was even more impressive considering he missed four of the team's first five games as he dealt with a hamstring injury.