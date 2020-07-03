Fantasy Football 2020: Look For Stud Performances From Colts' RBs and TEs

JACK DOYLE, MO ALIE-COX, TREY BURTON

Doyle should be a huge beneficiary from Rivers' arrival. Both Reich and Rivers love targeting the team's top tight end, and that's Doyle. Since he took over as the Colts' primary starting tight end in 2016, Doyle accounts for 16.1 percent of the Colts' pass targets while active.

And, while Doyle likely being a heavy presence for the Colts could seem to hurt the other Colts tight ends in regard to fantasy, that really hasn't been the case for the Colts. If they have a talented tight end next to Doyle — such as Eric Ebron from 2018-19 — they use them.

This year, Burton is that guy that outsiders will be wary of because of Doyle's presence, but they really should be more excited than worried. Burton was productive as the second tight end with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17 while Reich was the offensive coordinator, and he earned a big contract to be a star tight end with the Chicago Bears as a result in 2018. Things didn't quite take off due to the Bears' passing game and some injuries for Burton, but his potential has never really taken a hit.

Now back with Reich, Burton could potentially flourish again as the Colts' main mismatch, field-stretching tight end. His speed, agility and abilities after the catch should be a nice boost for the Colts' passing game.

The biggest X-factor for the Colts' tight end group in Alie-Cox. The buzz about his potential inside the Colts' organization has gained steadily steam, but being banged up at times, as well as his abilities as a blocker, have forced that to be his primary focus over his potential as a pass-catcher. Will his game expand a bit more in 2020?

While the Colts have three very talented tight ends, they may not all be fantasy studs. In Reich's offenses, the third tight end has only had at least 20 targets just once.

We likely won't see any gaudy statistics from a Colts tight end like we did from Ebron and his 14 touchdowns in 2018, but Doyle and whoever the co-starting tight end becomes should be quality fantasy options on a regular basis. Doyle will likely clean up in PPR formats while lacking yardage, but having decent touchdown numbers, while the No. 2 should have decent yardage and touchdown numbers.