2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Browns, Week 5

The Colts have a ton of confidence in their defense heading into this one today against the Browns — and for good reason, as the unit is ranked No. 1 in the league through the first four games. But the Browns are averaging almost 40 points per game in their last three games, all wins, so if Cleveland shows any sort of that same offensive consistency in this one, it's going to be up to Rivers and the Colts' offense to keep up the pace. Rivers is yet to really let it loose in his first four games — he had 46 passing attempts Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, yet most of those were of the quick-throw variety — but, it's not that he can't let it loose, and, if he can limit the mistakes against this opportunistic Browns defense, which has the most takeaways (10) in the NFL so far this season, then chances are there will be chances to deliver the ball down the field with regularity. The Browns have allowed at least 24 fantasy points each to Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Dak Prescott already this season, and Rivers could very well add his name to that list. Start him if you've got him.