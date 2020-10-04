2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Bears, Week 4

The Bears have proven to be about mediocre against tight ends so far in 19 games under defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, but making this an even more difficult matchup to project is the fact that Trey Burton could very well be making his Colts debut today after spending the first three weeks of the season on IR. If that ends up being the case, the Colts now have three solid fantasy options at the tight end position in Alie-Cox, Doyle and Burton. But, to me, you stay on the Alie-Cox bandwagon until it shows any signs of slowing down; what's clear is he's earned a major part of the offense moving forward, no matter who else is in at tight end on a given week. I will say this, though: there's something about those "revenge" games, and if you're looking for someone to pick up last-minute that could provide a spark, Burton, who was cut by the Bears this offseason, might be a decent sleeper this week.