2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

The Pittsburgh defense is prone to allowing some big fantasy performances to wide receivers; the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs had a huge outing just two weeks ago against the Steelers, for example. But, for the most part, after some shaky performances the first half of the season, it seems as if this Pittsburgh defense has mostly figured it out when it comes to cutting down on those big plays through the air. I'm still not sold that Hilton, who, like Taylor at running back, remains red-hot for this Colts' offense, being dropped all the way down to No. 39 overall at WR makes much sense this week, but, like at QB, I'm not sure I can say with confidence that he should definitely be in your lineup, either.