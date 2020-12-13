2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Raiders, Week 14

OK, so let me get this straight: the Colts' defense last week has two takeaways, five sacks and forces a safety — continuing a trend of making huge plays pretty much on a weekly basis — and there are 19 better DST options out there this week? Give me a break. Also, take this into consideration: the Raiders' top pass catcher is a tight end, Darren Waller; only the 49ers have done better against tight ends this season than the Colts. The Raiders' most consistent receiver is Hunter Renfrow, who will likely be matched up against (in my opinion) the league's top slot cornerback in Kenny Moore II. And while Josh Jacobs could very well make his return to the lineup today for Las Vegas, we all know how well this defense has done against running backs not named Derrick Henry. No. 20 this week? What?!