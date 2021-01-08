2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Position By Position

Fantasy Football

While you can still hit up FanDuel for your one-week fantasy football fix, most traditional fantasy football seasons have now concluded with the end of the regular season. So let's take a position-by-position look at some of the top-scoring Indianapolis Colts' players and how they fared as fantasy football performers in 2020.

So let's take a position-by-position look at some of the top-scoring Indianapolis Colts' players and how they fared as fantasy football performers in 2020.

(Season positional rankings from FanDuel.)

Quarterback

Philip Rivers

» 2020 position rank: QB20

» Fantasy points per game: 15.7

» Best 2020 performance: Week 6 against the Bengals; scored 24.74 points after throwing for 371 passing yards with three touchdowns to one interception.

Running back

Jonathan Taylor

» 2020 position rank: RB6

» Fantasy points per game: 15.7

» Best 2020 performance: Week 17 against the Jaguars; scored 37.9 points after logging 30 rushing attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one reception for one yard.

——————

Nyheim Hines

» 2020 position rank: RB15

» Fantasy points per game: 10.1

» Best 2020 performance: Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans; scored 26.0 points after collecting 12 rushing attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as five receptions for 45 yards and another score through the air.

Wide receiver

T.Y. Hilton

» 2020 position rank: WR42

» Fantasy points per game: 9.1

» Best 2020 performance: Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders; scored 23.1 points after hauling in five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

——————

Zach Pascal

» 2020 position rank: WR57

» Fantasy points per game: 7.2

» Best 2020 performance: Week 15 against the Houston Texans; scored 22.4 points after logging five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end

Trey Burton

» 2020 position rank: TE27

» Fantasy points per game: 6.3

» Best 2020 performance: Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals; scored 19.9 points after hauling in four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

——————

Mo Alie-Cox

» 2020 position rank: TE29

» Fantasy points per game: 4.6

» Best 2020 performance: Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings; scored 13.6 points after collecting five receptions for 111 yards.

——————

Jack Doyle

» 2020 position rank: TE40

» Fantasy points per game: 4.0

» Best 2020 performance: Week 8 against the Detroit Lions; scored 8.8 points after catching two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Defense/Special Teams

Colts DST

» 2020 position rank: DST3

» Fantasy points per game: 8.8

» Best 2020 performance: Week 3 against the New York Jets; scored 26 points after allowing just seven points and collecting two sacks, three interceptions, scoring two defensive touchdowns and forcing one safety.

——————

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

» 2020 position rank: K5

» Fantasy points per game: 9.4

» Best 2020 performance: Weeks 2 and 11 against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, when he scored 15 points.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

