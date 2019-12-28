2019 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

QB Jacoby Brissett

In his first game back from a knee injury in Week 11, Brissett didn't have much of a fantasy performance, but the Colts did trample all over the Jaguars with the run game. However, Brissett's passing numbers have still lacked fantasy pop since then. He's passed for four total touchdowns and has thrown for 200 yards just twice since Week 11 and less than 150 yards in three of the six games. If you need one last hurrah for the season this week, you may want to look elsewhere as the Colts seem likely to run the ball heavily against the Jaguars on Sunday.