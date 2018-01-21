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Jack Doyle Named To First-Career Pro Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts on Sunday announced that tight end Jack Doyle has been selected to his first-career Pro Bowl, which will be played next Sunday in Orlando.

Jan 21, 2018 at 11:24 AM
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Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS —Jack Doyle is headed to Orlando.

The National Football League tonight announced that the Indianapolis Colts tight end has been named to his first-career Pro Bowl. He is replacing Rob Gronkowski, whose New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LII on Sunday with their 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Doyle will be one of two Colts participating in this year's Pro Bowl, joining wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is making his fourth-straight appearance, meaning the team has had at least two Pro Bowl selections each year dating back to 1999.

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is being played next Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Doyle and Hilton will report to begin practicing with the AFC squad later this week.

Doyle in 2017 put in a career year in his first season as the Colts' No. 1 tight end, establishing career-bests in receptions (80) and receiving yards (690), while also hauling in four touchdown receptions, as his consistent approach has paid off with his biggest individual accomplishment yet.

"(I) just try to do the same thing every week," Doyle said. "Just try to get open and catch the ball when it comes to me. That's it. Same thing every week."

Doyle ranked second among all NFL tight ends with his 80 receptions, which were also the second-most in a single season by a tight end in Colts franchise history, trailing only Dallas Clark's franchise-record 100 receptions set back in 2009.

That was also the last time a Colts tight end was selected to the Pro Bowl.

"He's been a great resource," Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "Making a lot of plays, getting open a lot, not just in the passing game but in the run game. He's been a reliable blocker for us and creating a lot of matchups for us."

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