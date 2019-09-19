2019 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Falcons, Week 3

As the Colts' offense has shown over the last two weeks, their recipe thus far has been to move the ball methodically down the field and then use their litany of passing-game weapons in the red zone. Of their five touchdown passes, they've all come in different ways — a short comeback route, a 19-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline, a short shovel pass, a 12-yard slant, and a four-yard fade. This tells us that they have numerous options for what they want to do, and it also says that they're unlikely to be "figured out" by defenses.

There's a pretty good chance this theme continues against the Falcons in Week 3.

The Minnesota Vikings barely passed the ball against Atlanta in Week 1 because they were dominating them so badly up front in the run game (172 yards), so it makes sense for the Colts to take the same approach, as their run game is just as potent as Minnesota's (tied for second in NFL at 185.0 yards per game). More on that later.