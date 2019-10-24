2019 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Broncos, Week 8

TEs Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle

Like their quarterback and receiver counterparts, tight ends haven't had a good go of it against Denver either. However, it's a rare challenge for the Broncos to face a team with the tight end unit that the Colts have in Doyle and Ebron — you can add Mo Alie-Cox in there as well. Doyle and Ebron both have 25 targets, which is second on the team only behind Hilton, so they essentially always factor into the passing game. Ebron's touchdown and yardage upside makes him playable each week. He's had at least 45 yards in three of the last four games and has scored in three of the last five games.