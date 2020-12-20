By The Numbers: Colts 27, Texans 20

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 22-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for a 124.4 passer rating.

— With the start, he tied Tony Gonzalez (238) for the eighth-most games started in NFL history.

— With his 124.4 passer rating, he now has three consecutive games with at least a 118.0 passer rating. He joins Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the only players this season to accomplish the feat. The last time Rivers did it was 2014. He is the third Colt to do so and the first since Andrew Luck in 2018.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and also added four receptions for 12 yards.

— He has rushed for at least 80 yards in four consecutive games and is only the third NFL player this season to do so, joining Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. He is the first Indianapolis player to accomplish the feat since Joseph Addai (2007) and the first NFL rookie to do it since Saquon Barkley (2018).

• Wide receiver Zach Pascal led the team in receiving with a season-high 79 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

— His two touchdowns tied his single-game career-high.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded four receptions for 71 yards. In his career, he now has tallied 102 receptions for 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns against Houston in 19 career games, including one postseason game.

— He passed Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history.

— He now has at least 70 receiving yards in four consecutive games, the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career and the first since 2018.