By The Numbers: Colts 27, Texans 20

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 10-4 following a win against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-20. It was the team's first sweep of Houston dating back to the 2017 season. Indianapolis has reached 10 wins for the first time since 2018 and the 10-4 record is its best start since 2014.
— It is the 25th time in franchise history the team has reached 10 regular season wins.
• The Indianapolis defense registered two takeaways. Entering the late games, the Colts are currently tied for first in turnover differential with +12.
——————
Colts Offense
• The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening drive. They now have compiled 52 points on opening drives this season. The team has scored on their opening drive in four consecutive games.
• The Indianapolis offense converted 6-of-11 (55.5 percent) third downs. They have converted 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) third downs in the past two games combined.
• The Colts did not have a turnover in a game for the seventh time this season.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 22-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for a 124.4 passer rating.
— With the start, he tied Tony Gonzalez (238) for the eighth-most games started in NFL history.
— With his 124.4 passer rating, he now has three consecutive games with at least a 118.0 passer rating. He joins Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the only players this season to accomplish the feat. The last time Rivers did it was 2014. He is the third Colt to do so and the first since Andrew Luck in 2018.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and also added four receptions for 12 yards.
— He has rushed for at least 80 yards in four consecutive games and is only the third NFL player this season to do so, joining Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. He is the first Indianapolis player to accomplish the feat since Joseph Addai (2007) and the first NFL rookie to do it since Saquon Barkley (2018).
• Wide receiver Zach Pascal led the team in receiving with a season-high 79 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.
— His two touchdowns tied his single-game career-high.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded four receptions for 71 yards. In his career, he now has tallied 102 receptions for 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns against Houston in 19 career games, including one postseason game.
— He passed Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history.
— He now has at least 70 receiving yards in four consecutive games, the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career and the first since 2018.
——————
Colts Defense
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 12 (nine solo) and one forced fumble.
— He reached 100 total tackles for the third consecutive season. Since 2000, he is just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat and the only one to do so in their first three seasons in the league.
— His forced fumble came on Houston's last possession and helped seal the win following teammate Bobby Okereke's recovery in the end zone.
• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner accumulated four tackles (three solo), a career-high 3.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
— He registered 2.0 sacks in the first quarter and became the first Colt to do so since Robert Mathis in Week 10 of 2013. The only other player to register 2.0 sacks in the first quarter this season was Aldon Smith in Week 3.
— He is one of four players this season to record at least four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in a single game, joining Justin Houston, Aaron Donald and Haason Reddick.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted two field goals and three extra points for nine total points.
— He passed Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.
— He made a career-long 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
— He passed Jim O'Brien (36) for the most extra points made by a rookie in franchise history.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 91 yards (45.5 avg.) with one pinned inside the 20-yard line.
• Safety George Odum tallied one special teams stop. Entering today, he led the league in special teams tackles and currently has 18 on the season.
——————
See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in Week 15.