Daniel Jones punches in first rushing touchdown since December 2025

Jones' touchdown in the fourth extended the Colts lead to 27-13. Thanks to another solid performance from DeForest Buckner and the defense, the score all but sealed the deal for the Colts, putting them back at .500 for the season.

Jones has had his fair share of struggles this season, including two turnovers in Week 4. Despite the mishaps and miscues from their quarterback, his teammates know that Jones will bounce back each play.

"Definitely got to play better. Got to clean that up," Jones said. "Can't afford to turn the ball over like that."