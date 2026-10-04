Daniel Jones punches in first rushing touchdown since December 2025

Daniel Jones' last rushing touchdown was November 2, 2025, which was a one-yard quarterback sneak against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In a 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders, Jones found the end zone himself for the first time in nearly a year. This time, it was on a four-yard run to the outside that ended in Jones diving across the goal line.
"As I was rolling out, I felt it and felt the space there," Jones said after the game. "We had a play there with Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine) coming back underneath. A collision there threw off his route."
The Commanders were set up in man-to-man coverage, giving Jones the space to keep and punch the ball in against the pylon on the right side.
He's not even 10 months removed from the injury and surgery, yet it didn't hold him back from getting in the end zone in a key moment of Sunday's game.
Jones' touchdown in the fourth extended the Colts lead to 27-13. Thanks to another solid performance from DeForest Buckner and the defense, the score all but sealed the deal for the Colts, putting them back at .500 for the season.
Jones has had his fair share of struggles this season, including two turnovers in Week 4. Despite the mishaps and miscues from their quarterback, his teammates know that Jones will bounce back each play.
"Definitely got to play better. Got to clean that up," Jones said. "Can't afford to turn the ball over like that."
"Daniel prepares every week at a high level, so we trust him to always make the play that's necessary," wide receiver Laquon Treadwell said. "And so whether it's a rough start, a great start, you know, we know 17 is going to do whatever he's got to do to get us doing."
The Colts take on the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 4.