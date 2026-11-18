Seth McGowan was the 11th of 12 running backs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, a list which included two first-round picks.

Entering Week 11, no rookie running back has a higher yards per carry average than McGowan, who's rumbled for 5.2 yards per attempt over the first 10 games of his NFL career. Among rookies, his 285 yards are third (ahead of first-round picks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price) and his two touchdowns are tied for second (behind fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman).

But McGowan was quick to deflect attention on his early-career success, instead shifting the focus to the Pro Bowler he was brought in to complement: Jonathan Taylor.

"I always give him all the credit that I can because, especially for a rookie running back, I don't think there's a better situation that I could've walked into," McGowan said. "Obviously a Hall of Fame type guy and a guy that I watched a lot and emulated my game after a bit when I was younger. It's a dream come true. He's done a lot for me."

The cool thing about the McGowan-Taylor backfield, though, is the mutual respect between the two running backs. It doesn't matter that McGowan was pick No. 237 in the 2026 NFL Draft and Taylor has the most rushing touchdowns in Colts history. Taylor leans on McGowan for observations during games just as much as McGowan leans on Taylor for the same insight.

For example, Taylor said, he might ask McGowan how an opposing defense played an outside zone or pin pull run to get a better idea of how they might attack him when he gets a chance to run the ball in one of those concepts. Coaches and players, too, have roundly praised how Taylor has taken McGowan under his wing.

"He's been such a great mentor for Seth," head coach Shane Steichen said. "The way they talk and see things and JT's been unbelievable for Seth. It's been awesome to see those two pair up."

That communication is benefitting both running backs. In the Colts' Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins, McGowan (77 yards on 12 carries) and Taylor (83 yards on 16 carries) combined for 160 yards and a touchdown, which was punched in by McGowan. When the Colts needed a first down to ice a two-point win, McGowan took two consecutive handoffs, gaining eight and then four yards to end the game in victory formation.

But while McGowan and Taylor have been a productive duo, they very much have different running styles. McGowan will decisively put his foot in the ground and get upfield, while Taylor's remarkable patience, vision and feel allow him to be a big gain hunter.

"Both those guys are running really hard," Steichen said. "Obviously, Seth there at the end, finishing in that four-minute offense situation had some big runs, and then JT with explosive-play ability – he had some good runs too. So, it's a good one-two punch combo back there."

McGowan, too, has the right mindset for where he's at in his NFL career. It's a similar mindset to the one Taylor has had over his wildly successful seven seasons with the Colts.

"The main thing just keeping my head down, just continuing to work, continuing for seeking all of those little ways to get better, gaining that edge," McGowan said. "Obviously, everybody in this league is very talented, so that edge is what's gonna give you that separation. So just finding all those little nuances and not getting tired of the monotony at all, and just trying to get better."

Quotes like that resonate with Taylor, who appreciates McGowan's humility combined with a "killer instinct," Taylor observed.

"That's what you want out of a rookie," Taylor said. "You want someone who doesn't think they've arrived, who wants to know, 'what can I do to get better?'"

Zooming out, what McGowan has brought to the 2026 Colts is a true complement to Taylor – something the team hasn't had since Zack Moss in the 2023 season. Taylor is still on pace for his third consecutive 300-carry season, but he doesn't have to shoulder everything when it comes to the Colts' run game – which, ultimately, should benefit him and this franchise moving forward.