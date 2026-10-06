Colts sign WR Quez Watkins to practice squad; release CB Elijah Culp from practice squad

Watkins, 6-0, 193 pounds, has played in 49 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2020-23, 2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He has totaled 98 receptions for 1,249 yards (12.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. Watkins has also registered 14 kickoff returns for 200 yards (14.3 avg.). He has appeared in five postseason contests (one start) and has caught six passes for 55 yards (9.2 avg.). Watkins was originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss. In 2025, he spent most of the season on Philadelphia's practice squad but did not see game action.