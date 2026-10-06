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Colts sign WR Quez Watkins to practice squad; release CB Elijah Culp from practice squad

The Colts announced the roster moves Tuesday.

Oct 06, 2026 at 02:23 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad and released cornerback Elijah Culp from the practice squad.

Watkins, 6-0, 193 pounds, has played in 49 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2020-23, 2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He has totaled 98 receptions for 1,249 yards (12.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. Watkins has also registered 14 kickoff returns for 200 yards (14.3 avg.). He has appeared in five postseason contests (one start) and has caught six passes for 55 yards (9.2 avg.). Watkins was originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss. In 2025, he spent most of the season on Philadelphia's practice squad but did not see game action.

Culp, 5-11, 190 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 29, 2026. He participated in the Cardinals' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2026. Collegiately, Culp spent time at James Madison (2025), Charlotte (2023-24), Troy (2021-22) and Austin Peay (2020). He played in 53 career games (35 starts) and compiled 128 tackles (91 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions.

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