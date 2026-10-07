Colts CB Sauce Gardner knows Sunday's game was not his best

"That's a great thing about our room is that the guys are all in it together, constantly trying to figure out, 'Hey, how can I get better?'" Anarumo said. "When you play corner, you're judged on the ones that come your way, and we'll get better at those things this week."

Besides watching his tape and not being pleased with the effort he put into his running and tackling in London, Gardner was also embarrassed seeing defensive linemen such as DeForest Buckner and Adetomiwa Adebawore going at full speed.

"Seeing other guys on the D-line running past me (is) the part where I'm like, 'Yo, that's crazy,'" Gardner said. "When I'm loafing, and I'm seeing them slide past me, that's embarrassing and just unacceptable."

Gardner reiterated multiple times Wednesday that Sunday's performance would not repeat again. While he's working with coaches to ensure that, the improvement starts with him.