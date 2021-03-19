In Case You Missed It: March 12-18

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

Mar 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

icymi.31921

TOP VIDEOS

TOP ARTICLES

D5A_8678

Carson Wentz Press Conference Takeaways: Why New Colts QB Chose to Wear No. 2

Read More
072720_irsay-tc-prax

Jim Irsay Sees a 'Golden Era' of Colts Football Ahead in 2020s

Read More
meetthecolts.taylor

Colts Assistant Press Taylor Excited to Work with Frank Reich, Carson Wentz Again

Read More
2021-transaction-brown-1920x1080

Colts Claim DT Andrew Brown Off Waivers

Read More
2021_FA_transaction_Wentz_1920x1080

Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Picks

Read More
2021_Welcome_Carson_1920x1080

Social Reaction: Colts Welcome Carson Wentz To Indy

Read More
5thingstoknow.wentz

5 Things to Know: Carson Wentz

Read More
102419_prax-ballard-reich

Chris Ballard Sees 'High Chance' Carson Wentz Succeeds with Colts

Read More
3.15_article

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 15

Read More

TOP PHOTOS

Carson Wentz Arrives In Indianapolis

Go behind the scenes to see Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz arrive in Indianapolis and spend his first day inside the team facility.

2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0030
1 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0043
2 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0046
3 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0048
4 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0050
5 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0052
6 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0062
7 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0063
8 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0065
9 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0079
10 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0148
11 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0164
12 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0191
13 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0199
14 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0209
15 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0226
16 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0252
17 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0324
18 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0338
19 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0379
20 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0401
21 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0415
22 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0435
23 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0441
24 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0446
25 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0448
26 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0457
27 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0458
28 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0466
29 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0477
30 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0484
31 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0511
32 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0521
33 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0548
34 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0588
35 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0611
36 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0614
37 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0618
38 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0626
39 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0630
40 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0635
41 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0641
42 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0649
43 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0685
44 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0702
45 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0725
46 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0740
47 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0758
48 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0765
49 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0771
50 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0816
51 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0826
52 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0840
53 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0855
54 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0861
55 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0874
56 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0897
57 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0913
58 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0921
59 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0928
60 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0941
61 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0967
62 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_0997
63 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1007
64 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1027
65 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1040
66 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1075
67 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1078
68 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1104
69 / 70
2021_0318_Wentz_Arrival_1134
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Carson Wentz: Philadelphia Eagles

Look back at the best images of new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
2 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
4 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
5 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
6 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
7 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
9 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 74

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
12 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
13 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
14 / 74

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
15 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
16 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
17 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
18 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
19 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
20 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
21 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
23 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
24 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
25 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
26 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
27 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
28 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
29 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
30 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
31 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
32 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
33 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
34 / 74

555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
35 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
36 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
37 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
38 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
39 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
40 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
41 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
42 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
43 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
44 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
45 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
46 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
47 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
48 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
49 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
50 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
51 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
52 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
53 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
54 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
55 / 74

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
56 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
57 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
58 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
59 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
60 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
61 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
62 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
63 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
64 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
65 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
66 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
67 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
68 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
69 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
70 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
71 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
72 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
73 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
74 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Carson Wentz & Frank Reich

Look back at some of the best images of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and new QB Carson Wentz.

(L-R) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
1 / 14

(L-R) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
2018_0923_PHI_0695
2 / 14
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
3 / 14

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 14

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
5 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
6 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
7 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 14

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2018_0923_PHI_0750
10 / 14
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
11 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
2018_0923_PHI_0726
12 / 14
2018_0923_PHI_0717
13 / 14
2018_0923_PHI_0723
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Carson Wentz: College Years

Look back at the best images of Carson Wentz during his college career at North Dakota State and then follow him during his time at the combine, NFL Draft and his service in the community.

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) carries the ball during the FCS championship NCAA college football game against Illinois State in Frisco, Texas. Wents is one of the top offensive players available in the NFL Draft, which starts April 28 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)
1 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) carries the ball during the FCS championship NCAA college football game against Illinois State in Frisco, Texas. Wents is one of the top offensive players available in the NFL Draft, which starts April 28 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

TIM SHARP
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) outruns several players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Brent Smith)
2 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) outruns several players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Brent Smith)

R Brent Smith
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes as Jacksonville State defensive end Darius Jackson (40) applies pressure during NDSU's 37-10 win in the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Mike Stone, File)
3 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes as Jacksonville State defensive end Darius Jackson (40) applies pressure during NDSU's 37-10 win in the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Mike Stone, File)

Mike Stone
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to pass the football while Indiana State linebacker Connor Underwood (55) and Indiana State defensive back Marcus Gray put pressure on Wentz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Brent Smith)
4 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to pass the football while Indiana State linebacker Connor Underwood (55) and Indiana State defensive back Marcus Gray put pressure on Wentz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Brent Smith)

R Brent Smith
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 201, 6 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz accepts the trophy for the most valuable player after NDSU beat Jacksonville State 37-10 in the FCS championship NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Mike Stone, File)
5 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 201, 6 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz accepts the trophy for the most valuable player after NDSU beat Jacksonville State 37-10 in the FCS championship NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Mike Stone, File)

Mike Stone
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2016, file photo, North squad quarterback Carson Wentz of North Dakota State (11) scrambles with the ball during the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
6 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2016, file photo, North squad quarterback Carson Wentz of North Dakota State (11) scrambles with the ball during the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. North Dakota State football coaches enjoyed some free advertising on the recruiting trail of this year's class. Wentz, NDSU's standout quarterback, was fresh off a dramatic national championship victory and wowing Senior Bowl observers when the Bison staff was putting the finishing touches on more than two-dozen new recruits. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Brynn Anderson
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
7 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
8 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
9 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is interviewed by ESPN's Ron Jaworski during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
10 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is interviewed by ESPN's Ron Jaworski during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
11 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quaterback Carson Wentz, center, smiles after his workout at the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
12 / 40

North Dakota State quaterback Carson Wentz, center, smiles after his workout at the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
13 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
14 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
15 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
16 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
17 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
18 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz is seen during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)

Bruce Crummy
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Even in a year when the quarterbacks don't appear to be slam-dunk naturals to make it big in the NFL, that's where the focus will be when the draft begins Thursday night, April 28, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
19 / 40

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Even in a year when the quarterbacks don't appear to be slam-dunk naturals to make it big in the NFL, that's where the focus will be when the draft begins Thursday night, April 28, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz leaps during the long jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
20 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz leaps during the long jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
21 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs the 40-yard dash drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs the 40-yard dash drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
24 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
North Dakota St. quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
27 / 40

North Dakota St. quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota St. quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 40

North Dakota St. quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 40

North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State's Carson Wentz huddles with children during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
31 / 40

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz huddles with children during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Kiichiro Sato/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
North Dakota State's Carson Wentz hands off the ball during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
32 / 40

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz hands off the ball during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Kiichiro Sato
North Dakota State's Carson Wentz hands off the ball during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
33 / 40

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz hands off the ball during an NFL Play 60 event at Grant Park, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Chicago before Thursday's first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Kiichiro Sato
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE - North Dakota State quarterback and draft hopeful Carson Wentz, works with students at Ariel Community Academy as United Way Worldwide and the NFL launched a new character education program called "Character Playbook," on Thursday, April 28, 2015, in Chicago. Students can use the computer based program. (Matt Marton/AP Images for United Way Worldwide)
34 / 40

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE - North Dakota State quarterback and draft hopeful Carson Wentz, works with students at Ariel Community Academy as United Way Worldwide and the NFL launched a new character education program called "Character Playbook," on Thursday, April 28, 2015, in Chicago. Students can use the computer based program. (Matt Marton/AP Images for United Way Worldwide)

Matt Marton
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE - North Dakota State quarterback and draft hopeful Carson Wentz enters an assembly at Ariel Community Academy as United Way Worldwide and the NFL launched a new character education program called "Character Playbook," on Thursday, April 28, 2015, in Chicago. Students can use the computer based program. (Matt Marton/AP Images for United Way Worldwide)
35 / 40

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE - North Dakota State quarterback and draft hopeful Carson Wentz enters an assembly at Ariel Community Academy as United Way Worldwide and the NFL launched a new character education program called "Character Playbook," on Thursday, April 28, 2015, in Chicago. Students can use the computer based program. (Matt Marton/AP Images for United Way Worldwide)

Matt Marton
North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, right, poses for photos upon arriving for the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
36 / 40

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, right, poses for photos upon arriving for the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
North Dakota State's Carson Wentz poses for photos after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as second pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
37 / 40

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz poses for photos after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as second pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz adjusts his tie clip before a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
38 / 40

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz adjusts his tie clip before a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

RICH SCHULTZ
Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
39 / 40

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

RICH SCHULTZ
Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
40 / 40

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football teams' training facility, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. The North Dakota State quarterback was selected as the second overall pick in the draft. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

RICH SCHULTZ
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Shots: 2020 Content Shoot

Go behind the scenes to see the best images from the Indianapolis Colts 2020 content shoot.

86 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
1 / 49

86 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
2 / 49

86 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
3 / 49

9 QB Jacob Eason

Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
4 / 49

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
5 / 49

9 QB Jacob Eason

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
6 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
8 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
9 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
10 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
11 / 49

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
12 / 49

57 DE Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
13 / 49

57 DE Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
14 / 49

57 DE Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
15 / 49

57 DE Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
16 / 49

80 TE Trey Burton

Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
17 / 49

80 TE Trey Burton

Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
18 / 49

80 TE Trey Burton

Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
19 / 49

58 LB Bobby Okereke

Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
20 / 49

58 LB Bobby Okereke

Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
21 / 49

58 LB Bobby Okereke

Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
22 / 49

58 LB Bobby Okereke

Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
23 / 49

15 WR Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
24 / 49

15 WR Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
25 / 49

15 WR Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
26 / 49

15 WR Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
27 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
28 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
29 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
30 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
31 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
32 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
33 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
34 / 49

17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Jordan Glasgow
35 / 49

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
36 / 49

63 G Danny Pinter

Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Dezmon Patmon
37 / 49

85 WR Dezmon Patmon

Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Dezmon Patmon
38 / 49

85 WR Dezmon Patmon

Indianapolis Colts
29 S Malik Hooker
39 / 49

29 S Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
40 / 49

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
41 / 49

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski
42 / 49

64 G Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
43 / 49

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
44 / 49

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
45 / 49

21 RB Nyheim Hines

Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
46 / 49

50 DE Justin Houston

Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
47 / 49

14 WR Zach Pascal

Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
48 / 49

14 WR Zach Pascal

Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
49 / 49

14 WR Zach Pascal

Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Shots: 2020 Action

See the best action shots from the Indianapolis Colts 2020 season.

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
1 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
2 / 84

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #38 CB T.J. Carrie
3 / 84

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #38 CB T.J. Carrie

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
5 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
6 / 84

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry
7 / 84

96 DT/DE Denico Autry

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
8 / 84

15 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
9 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
10 / 84

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry
11 / 84

96 DT/DE Denico Autry

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
12 / 84

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke
13 / 84

53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
14 / 84

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon\, #37 S Khari Willis
15 / 84

32 S Julian Blackmon\, #37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
16 / 84

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
17 / 84

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
18 / 84

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Jordan Glasgow
19 / 84

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
20 / 84

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
21 / 84

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
22 / 84

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry
23 / 84

50 DE Justin Houston, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson
24 / 84

83 WR Marcus Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
25 / 84

17 QB Philip Rivers

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
26 / 84

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
27 / 84

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
28 / 84

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
29 / 84

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson
30 / 84

83 WR Marcus Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
31 / 84

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
32 / 84

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry
33 / 84

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
34 / 84

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
35 / 84

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
36 / 84

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
37 / 84

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry
38 / 84

96 DT/DE Denico Autry

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
39 / 84

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
40 / 84

38 CB T.J. Carrie, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
41 / 84

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
42 / 84

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
43 / 84

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
74 T Anthony Castonzo, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
44 / 84

74 T Anthony Castonzo, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke
45 / 84

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
46 / 84

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
47 / 84

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts