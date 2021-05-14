In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

May 14, 2021
TOP VIDEOS

TOP ARTICLES

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, N.Y.. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

single_game_tickets-sched_release-leonard-1920x1080

Colts 2021 Single Game Tickets On Sale!

21_schedule_1920x1080

Indianapolis Colts Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Image from iOS

Colts Announce 2021 Preseason Opponents

Kwity_Paye_Rookie_Minicamp

Colts Rookie Minicamp Takeaways: Kwity Paye Is In Attack Mode

Dayo_Odeyingbo

Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: 'The Goal Is To Be Back Playing This Year'

TOP PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes: Pat & Vinny Reveal 2021 Schedule

Go behind the scenes as former Indianapolis Colts greats Pat McAfee and Adam Vinatieri share the team's 2021 schedule.

Colts 2021 Schedule In Photos

See the Indianapolis Colts full 17-game schedule in photos ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.

Eric Fisher Signs With Colts

Get your first look at former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Top Shots: Nelly & Kelly Take Disney

Look back at the Indianapolis Colts' pro bowl offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly as they take on Disney World.

Antwaun Woods Signs With Colts

Get your first look at defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

2021 Rookie Minicamp: Saturday 

Get a look at the Colts 2021 rookie class on the field as they take part in minicamp.

2021 Rookie Minicamp 2021: Friday

Get a look at the Colts 2021 rookie class on the field as they take part in minicamp.

2021 Rookie Minicamp: Equipment Fitting

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 rookie draft class in their team gear as they get fitted for equipment ahead of minicamp.

