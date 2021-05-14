In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

25 / 25

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)