In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Jade Baker, Daughter of Colts D-Line Coach Brian Baker, Makes History at Georgetown Law School
Colts Free Agency Roundup: Sam Tevi Adds Versatility, Return Of The (Marlon) Mack and 2 Players Sign Elsewhere
See Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz in his new jersey.
Tackle Sam Tevi signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
See the best images of cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.
In honor of his birthday, look back at the best images of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during his career in Indianapolis.
See the best images of running back Marlon Mack as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.
Defensive end Isaac Rochell signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
Look back at the first day of the 2020 season as the Indianapolis Colts arrived at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.