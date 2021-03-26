In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

Mar 26, 2021 at 09:17 AM
Baker Family1

Jade Baker, Daughter of Colts D-Line Coach Brian Baker, Makes History at Georgetown Law School

2019_1117_JAX_12766

Colts Free Agency Roundup: Sam Tevi Adds Versatility, Return Of The (Marlon) Mack and 2 Players Sign Elsewhere

091320_ind-jax-mack-run

Marlon Mack Excited To Re-Join Colts' Loaded Backfield in 2021

Walter Payton Man of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Why Isaac Rochell Sees 'Perfect Fit' in Colts

2021_0319_Wentz_Candids_0173

Carson Wentz Excited To Be Part Of Colts 'Big Family'

Colts_Picks_

Colts Have Six Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

3.22_article

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

Carson Wentz In Colts Uniform

See Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz in his new jersey.

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

2 QB Carson Wentz
2 QB Carson Wentz

Sam Tevi Signs With Colts

Tackle Sam Tevi signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in an offensive stance during an NFL regular season football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chargers won in overtime, 30-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in an offensive stance during an NFL regular season football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chargers won in overtime, 30-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) stands in the huddle during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) stands in the huddle during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime, 30-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime, 30-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-27 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-27 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) in action as the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) in action as the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sets up to block against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sets up to block against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (98) plays against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (98) plays against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi looks to block in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi looks to block in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi kneels on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi kneels on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) plays against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Xavier Rhodes Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

2020_0810_Media_0064
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #49 LB Matthew Adams
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #49 LB Matthew Adams

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

10 WR Daurice Fountain, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
10 WR Daurice Fountain, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, 53 LB Darius Leonard
27 CB Xavier Rhodes,

53 LB Darius Leonard

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

Best Of Peyton Manning

In honor of his birthday, look back at the best images of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during his career in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Peyton Manning poses at the 1998 NFL draft in New York. Manning was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the second pick overall. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
Quarterback Peyton Manning poses at the 1998 NFL draft in New York. Manning was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the second pick overall. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Peyton Manning, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and his father Archie, right, arrive at the Colts' headquarters Indianapolis, April 18, 1998. Now, late in a second season like no NFL quarterback has had since Dan Marino in 1984, Peyton Manning is becoming the pro superstar his father never quite became. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Peyton Manning, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and his father Archie, right, arrive at the Colts' headquarters Indianapolis, April 18, 1998. Now, late in a second season like no NFL quarterback has had since Dan Marino in 1984, Peyton Manning is becoming the pro superstar his father never quite became. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Peyton Manning, right, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, talks with Indianapolis Colts' president Bill Polian, in the teams' locker room in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 18, 1998. Manning, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, will wear his fathers No. 18 jersey as the starting quarterback for the Colts. (AP PHoto/Michael Conroy)
Peyton Manning, right, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, talks with Indianapolis Colts' president Bill Polian, in the teams' locker room in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 18, 1998. Manning, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, will wear his fathers No. 18 jersey as the starting quarterback for the Colts. (AP PHoto/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts Peyton Manning (18) and quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians are seen during Colts minicamp in 1998 in Terre Haute, IN. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)
Indianapolis Colts Peyton Manning (18) and quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians are seen during Colts minicamp in 1998 in Terre Haute, IN. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) poses at training camp during his rookie year in 1998. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) poses at training camp during his rookie year in 1998. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts sets for play against the Miami Dolphins in November 1998 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts sets for play against the Miami Dolphins in November 1998 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, meets with San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf after the Colts defeated the Charges 17-12 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1998. The win was Manning's first win in the NFL. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, meets with San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf after the Colts defeated the Charges 17-12 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1998. The win was Manning's first win in the NFL. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) runs the ball as he looks to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) runs the ball as he looks to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Peyton manning, center drops back with backup quarterback Pete Gonzalez, left, and Kelly Hocomb during a drill at the teams' training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Sunday, July 16, 2000. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Peyton manning, center drops back with backup quarterback Pete Gonzalez, left, and Kelly Hocomb during a drill at the teams' training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Sunday, July 16, 2000. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, is congratulated by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell, after the Colts' won 43-14, Monday night, Sept. 25, 2000. Manning passed for a franchise-record 440 yards and threw for four touchdowns. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, is congratulated by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell, after the Colts' won 43-14, Monday night, Sept. 25, 2000. Manning passed for a franchise-record 440 yards and threw for four touchdowns. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) prepare to take the field before an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2000. The Colts defeated the Vikings 31-10 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) prepare to take the field before an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2000. The Colts defeated the Vikings 31-10 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) wait for pre-game introductions in Indianapolis in 2000. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) wait for pre-game introductions in Indianapolis in 2000. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2010, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning walking off the field with Jeff Saturday (63) during the first half of the NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Indianapolis Colts say Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday has had arthroscopic knee surgery to remove a "loose body" and has started rehabilitation. Saturday is one of the Colts' most durable, consistent and experienced players. He has missed only six games since winning the starting job in 2000. (AP Photo/ David Duprey, File)
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2010, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning walking off the field with Jeff Saturday (63) during the first half of the NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Indianapolis Colts say Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday has had arthroscopic knee surgery to remove a "loose body" and has started rehabilitation. Saturday is one of the Colts' most durable, consistent and experienced players. He has missed only six games since winning the starting job in 2000. (AP Photo/ David Duprey, File)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waits during pre-game introductions just before the Colts 23 - 17 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in the 2000 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 30, 2000 at Pro quarterback Stadium in Miami, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waits during pre-game introductions just before the Colts 23 - 17 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in the 2000 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 30, 2000 at Pro quarterback Stadium in Miami, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)

Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts stretches out prior to a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2000 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts won 27-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts stretches out prior to a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2000 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts won 27-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his offensive teammates during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his offensive teammates during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts directs play against the Miami Dolphins in December 2000 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts directs play against the Miami Dolphins in December 2000 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Manning_0133
Manning_0135
Manning_0144
Manning_0145
Manning_0147
Manning_0153
Manning_0156
Manning_0158
Manning_0160
Manning_0161
Manning_0172
Manning_0174
Manning_0175
Manning_0178
Manning_0184
Manning_0189
Manning_0197
Manning_0203
Manning_0206
Manning_0208
Manning_0209
Manning_0211
Manning_0218
Manning_0219
Manning_0229
Manning_0234
Manning_0235
Manning_0237
Manning_0239
Manning_0245
Manning_0247
Manning_0252
Manning_0254
Manning_0256
Manning_0261
Manning_0265
Manning_0283
Manning_0291
Manning_0293
Manning_0295
Manning_0299
Manning_0301
Manning_0302
Manning_0305
Manning_0308
Manning_0309
Manning_0323
Manning_0326
Manning_0329
Marlon Mack Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of running back Marlon Mack as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

1222_CAR_11548
25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

25 RB Marlon Mack;#17 QB Philip Rivers
25 RB Marlon Mack;#17 QB Philip Rivers

25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

2019_1229_JAX_3038
25 RB Marlon Mack
25 RB Marlon Mack

2019_1229_JAX_1993
2019_1229_JAX_2480
2019_1229_JAX_0590
2019_1208_TB_6184
2019_1229_JAX_0829
2019_1224_prac_0224
2019_1218_prac_0116
2019_1216_NO_1816
2019_1208_TB_4952
2019_1208_TB_3970
2019_1216_NO_3751
2019_1205_prac_0611
2019_1216_NO_1869
2019_1117_JAX_12766
2019_1208_TB_1651
2019_1117_JAX_4773
2019_1110_MIA_6092
2019_1125_JacobyTurkey_0193
2019_1117_JAX_4301
2019_1115_prac_0501
2019_1027_DEN_10427
2019_1110_MIA_3865
2019_1110_MIA_5228
2019_1106_prac_0289
2019_1103_PIT_5192
2019_1027_DEN_8219
2019_1027_DEN_11174
2019_1103_PIT_2906
2019_1103_PIT_4149
2019_1020_HOU_4582
2019_1027_DEN_3412
2019_1020_HOU_5521
2019_1027_DEN_2312
2019_1022_Media_0268
2019_1020_HOU_9286
1222_CAR_12078
2019_1005_KC_4281
2019_1005_KC_runner_4152
2019_0922_ATL_9244
1222_CAR_0425
Isaac Rochell Signs With Colts

Defensive end Isaac Rochell signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell signs autographs before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell signs autographs before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is defended by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is defended by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Walter Payton Man of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Walter Payton Man of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) pauses outside the huddle between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) pauses outside the huddle between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tight end Hunter Henry (86) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) exit the field after an NFL football game against Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Tight end Hunter Henry (86) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) exit the field after an NFL football game against Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks on the field while warming up against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks on the field while warming up against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) runs with the football away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) runs with the football away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) rushes Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) rushes Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) celebrates with defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) celebrates with defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Chargers' Isaac Rochell s5ands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Los Angeles Chargers' Isaac Rochell s5ands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell lines up New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell lines up New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

Top Shots: 2020 First Day Arrivals

Look back at the first day of the 2020 season as the Indianapolis Colts arrived at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

2020_0725_Player_0023
2020_0725_Player_0063
2020_0725_Player_0141
2020_0725_Player_0192
2020_0725_Player_0199
2020_0725_Player_0216
2020_0725_Player_0246
2020_0725_Player_0261
2020_0725_Player_1111
2020_0725_Player_1186
2020_0725_Player_1320
2020_0725_Player_1373
2020_0725_Player_1397
2020_0725_Player_1423
2020_0725_Player_1477
2020_0725_Player_1511
2020_0725_Player_1549
2020_0725_Player_1562
2020_0725_Player_1598
2020_0725_Player_1644
2020_0725_Player_1665
2020_0725_Player_1673
2020_0725_Player_1688
2020_0725_Player_1717
2020_0725_Player_1805
2020_0725_Player_2011
2020_0725_Player_2054
2020_0725_Player_2087
2020_0725_Player_2115
2020_0725_Player_2124
2020_0725_Player_2224
2020_0725_Player_2251
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0037
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0059
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0079
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0172
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0240
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0245
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0265
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0294
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0331
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0361
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0449
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0484
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0514
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0538
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0580
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0614
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0668
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0700
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0711
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0724
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0755
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0780
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0798
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0809
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0856
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0924
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_0949
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_1006
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_1019
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_1044
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_1073
2020_0801_Vet_Arrivals_1114
