Carson Wentz Excited To Be Part Of Colts 'Big Family'

Carson Wentz had to catch himself a bit while describing his excitement about joining the Indianapolis Colts in a one-on-one sit-down with Larra Overton.

"It's a new start, it's a new opportunity and I'm more than excited about it, excited to get to work," Wentz said. "And it's only March so we gotta temper that excitement a little bit but ready to dive in."

Wentz talked quite a bit in his sit-down with Overton about how eager he is to join not only the Colts, but also to join and make an impact in the Indianapolis community. Wentz said he and his team with the AO1 (Audience of One) Foundation are starting to figure out what it can do in the area, "hopefully sooner rather than later."

And when it comes to joining his coaches and teammates inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Wentz has high hopes for how he'll fit on and off the field.

"The talent that's around me, the culture here — it's been created, you can sense it when you walk in, everyone you talk to, it feels like a family," Wentz said. "It feels like a big family. I love that. I love that and I'm excited to get to work with all these guys and compete with these guys and hopefully do something special here."