Colts Have Six Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL finalized its 2021 draft order this month, and with last week's execution of the Carson Wentz trade, the team now knows exactly where its selections are in April. 

Mar 23, 2021 at 04:33 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts_Picks_

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, with just over a month separating us from the Jacksonville Jaguars going on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Colts have six selections in next month's draft:

1st round, 21st overall

2nd round, 54th overall

4th round, 127th overall

5th round, 165th overall

6th round, 206th overall

7th round, 248th overall

The Colts dealt their third-round selection (84th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade. A year ago, the Colts did not make a first-round selection after trading the No. 13 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

While the Colts have never made a selection at No. 21 or No. 54 overall, they do have a history with their other picks:

127th: TE Jacob Tamme (2008), WR Austin Collie (2009)

165th: OL Robert Hunt (2005)

206th: WR LaVon Brazill (2012), TE Ken Clark (1990)

248th: OL Austin Blythe (2016)

Related Content

news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: Will Unprecedented Lead-up to 2021 NFL Draft Lead Chris Ballard to Trade Down?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the impact of this year's different pre-draft process, what's coming in free agency and how to handle a deep stable of running backs going forward. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 8

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 1

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

NFL.com Ranks Colts' 2020 Draft Class As Best In League

As the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook rank the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 draft class as the best in the NFL
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 15

The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 8

The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Chris Ballard On Addressing The Quarterback Position, Quenton Nelson Possibility At Left Tackle, Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Friday joined 1075 The Fan's "The Dan Dakich Show," where he discussed the team's approach at the quarterback position, recent rumors about Andrew Luck, whether Quenton Nelson is an option at left tackle, pending free agents this offseason and much more.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 1

The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay On 2020 Season, Colts' Future At Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today spoke to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the 2020 season, which ended in an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance? What about the future at the quarterback position for the Colts, and more?

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising