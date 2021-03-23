Colts Have Six Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, with just over a month separating us from the Jacksonville Jaguars going on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Colts have six selections in next month's draft:

1st round, 21st overall

2nd round, 54th overall

4th round, 127th overall

5th round, 165th overall

6th round, 206th overall

7th round, 248th overall

The Colts dealt their third-round selection (84th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade. A year ago, the Colts did not make a first-round selection after trading the No. 13 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

While the Colts have never made a selection at No. 21 or No. 54 overall, they do have a history with their other picks:

127th: TE Jacob Tamme (2008), WR Austin Collie (2009)

165th: OL Robert Hunt (2005)

206th: WR LaVon Brazill (2012), TE Ken Clark (1990)