In Case You Missed It: April 9-15

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

Apr 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

icymi.0416

TOP VIDEOS

TOP ARTICLES

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

Read More
2019_vet-minicamp-irsay

Irsay Family, Colts Support Mental Health With Kicking The Stigma, Star-Studded May Fundraiser

Read More
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball in for a touchdown after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Read More
**Travis Etienne, Clemson, Senior**

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Running Backs

Read More
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Read More
4.12_article

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

Read More

TOP PHOTOS

2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles

Take a look at the top 10 ranked offensive tackles according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Penei Sewell, Oregon, Junior
1 / 10

1. Penei Sewell, Oregon, Junior

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, Senior
2 / 10

2. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, Senior

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, Senior
3 / 10

3. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, Senior

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State, RS Senior
4 / 10

4. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State, RS Senior

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
5. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan, RS Sophomore
5 / 10

5. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan, RS Sophomore

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
6. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, RS Senior
6 / 10

6. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, RS Senior

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
7. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, RS Senior
7 / 10

7. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, RS Senior

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
8. Samuel Cosmi, Texas, RS Junior
8 / 10

8. Samuel Cosmi, Texas, RS Junior

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
9. Jackson Carman, Clemson, Junior
9 / 10

9. Jackson Carman, Clemson, Junior

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
10. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, Senior
10 / 10

10. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, Senior

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 NFL Draft - Top 10 Tight Ends

Take a look at the top 10 ranked tight ends according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Kyle Pitts, Florida, Junior
1 / 10

1. Kyle Pitts, Florida, Junior

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, Junior
2 / 10

2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, Junior

Ron Jenkins
3. Brevin Jordan, Miami, Junior
3 / 10

3. Brevin Jordan, Miami, Junior

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
4. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, RS Sophomore
4 / 10

4. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, RS Sophomore

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
5. Hunter Long, Boston College, RS Junior
5 / 10

5. Hunter Long, Boston College, RS Junior

Nell Redmond/Nell Redmond
6. Tre' McKitty, Georgia, Senior
6 / 10

6. Tre' McKitty, Georgia, Senior

Steve Cannon/Copyright @ Associated Press all rights reserved.
7. Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss, RS Senior
7 / 10

7. Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss, RS Senior

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
8. Quintin Morris, Bowling Green, Senior
8 / 10

8. Quintin Morris, Bowling Green, Senior

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
9. Nick Eubanks, Michigan, RS Senior
9 / 10

9. Nick Eubanks, Michigan, RS Senior

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
10. Pro Wells, TCU, RS Junior
10 / 10

10. Pro Wells, TCU, RS Junior

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers 

Take a look at the top 10 ranked wide receivers according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, Junior
1 / 10

1. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, Junior

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, Junior
2 / 10

2. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, Junior

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Senior
3 / 10

3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Senior

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, Junior
4 / 10

4. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, Junior

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. Kadarius Toney, Florida, Senior
5 / 10

5. Kadarius Toney, Florida, Senior

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
6. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Junior
6 / 10

6. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Junior

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Rondale Moore, Purdue, Junior
7 / 10

7. Rondale Moore, Purdue, Junior

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Junior
8 / 10

8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Junior

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, Junior
9 / 10

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, Junior

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
10. Nico Collins, Michigan, Senior
10 / 10

10. Nico Collins, Michigan, Senior

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TOP AUDIO

TOP SOCIAL POSTS

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 26 - April 1

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 12-18

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 5-11

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: February 27 - March 4

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising