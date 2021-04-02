In Case You Missed It: March 26 - April 1

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

Apr 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

icymi.0401

TOP VIDEOS

TOP ARTICLES

#13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Excited To Work With 'Special Talent' In Carson Wentz

Read More
010321_jax-ind-taylor-1q

Scottie Montgomery Sees Good Vibe In Colts RB Room: 'They Care For One Another'

Read More
tampa_annoucement_1920x1080

Colts To Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021 As NFL Expands To 17-Game Regular Season

Read More
2021_0319_Wentz_Candids_0009

Strong Belief in Carson Wentz a 'No-brainer' for Colts' Press Taylor

Read More
3.29_article

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 29

Read More

TOP PHOTOS

T.Y. Hilton Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
1 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
2 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
3 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
4 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
5 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
6 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
7 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
8 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

MATT BOWEN
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
9 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
10 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
11 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
12 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
13 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
14 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
15 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
16 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
17 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
18 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
19 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
20 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
21 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
22 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
23 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #14 WR Zach Pascal
24 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
25 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
26 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
27 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
28 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
29 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
30 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
31 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
32 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
33 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
34 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
35 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
36 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
37 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
38 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
39 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
40 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
41 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
42 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
43 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
44 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
45 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
46 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
47 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
48 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
49 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
50 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
51 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
52 / 52

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Al-Quadin Muhammad Re-Signs With Colts

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
1 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
3 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
4 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
5 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
6 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
7 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
8 / 19

76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
9 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
10 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
11 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
12 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
13 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
14 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
15 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
16 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
17 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
18 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
Brian Baker Defensive Line, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
19 / 19

Brian Baker Defensive Line, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Shots: 2020 Behind The Scenes

Go behind the scenes to see the best off the field photos from the 2020 season.

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
1 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
2 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

99 DT DeForest Buckner
3 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett
4 / 70

7 QB Jacoby Brissett

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
5 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
6 / 70

17 QB Philip Rivers

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #54 LB Anthony Walker
7 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #54 LB Anthony Walker

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
8 / 70

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #45 LB E.J. Speed
9 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #45 LB E.J. Speed

53 LB Darius Leonard
10 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

17 QB Philip Rivers, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
11 / 70

17 QB Philip Rivers, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
12 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
13 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
14 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
15 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
16 / 70

17 QB Philip Rivers

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
17 / 70

20 RB Jordan Wilkins, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #64 G Mark Glowinski
18 / 70

62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #64 G Mark Glowinski

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #7 QB Jacoby Brissett
19 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #7 QB Jacoby Brissett

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
20 / 70

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #38 CB T.J. Carrie
21 / 70

83 WR Marcus Johnson, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #38 CB T.J. Carrie

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
22 / 70

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
23 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
24 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon, #31 S Tavon Wilson
25 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon, #31 S Tavon Wilson

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
26 / 70

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu, #45 LB E.J. Speed
27 / 70

52 DE Ben Banogu, #45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #14 WR Zach Pascal
28 / 70

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
29 / 70

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #63 G Danny Pinter
30 / 70

59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
31 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
32 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
33 / 70

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

7 QB Jacoby Brissett, #17 QB Philip Rivers
34 / 70

7 QB Jacoby Brissett, #17 QB Philip Rivers

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
35 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
36 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
37 / 70

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
38 / 70

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #20 RB Jordan Wilkins
39 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #53 LB Darius Leonard
40 / 70

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
41 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
42 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
43 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
44 / 70

31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
45 / 70

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
46 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
47 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1206_HOU_2047a
48 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1206_HOU_2267a
49 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
50 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, Frank Reich Head Coach
51 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
52 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #50 DE Justin Houston, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #57 DE Kemoko Turay, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth
53 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #50 DE Justin Houston, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #57 DE Kemoko Turay, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
54 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton, #14 WR Zach Pascal
55 / 70

80 TE Trey Burton, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #30 S George Odum, #33 S Ibraheim Campbell, #37 S Khari Willis
56 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #30 S George Odum, #33 S Ibraheim Campbell, #37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett, Frank Reich Head Coach
57 / 70

7 QB Jacoby Brissett, Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
58 / 70

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
59 / 70

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
60 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
61 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
62 / 70

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
63 / 70

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
64 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
65 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers
66 / 70

17 QB Philip Rivers

© Indianapolis Colts
54 LB Anthony Walker, #58 LB Bobby Okereke
67 / 70

54 LB Anthony Walker, #58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
68 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
69 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

bts
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Shots: 2020 Catches

Look back at the Indianapolis Colts best catches from the 2020 season.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
1 / 67

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
2 / 67

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
3 / 67

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
4 / 67

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
5 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
6 / 67

15 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
7 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell
8 / 67

15 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
9 / 67

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
10 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
11 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
12 / 67

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
13 / 67

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
14 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
15 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
16 / 67

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
17 / 67

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson
18 / 67

83 WR Marcus Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson
19 / 67

83 WR Marcus Johnson

16 WR Ashton Dulin
20 / 67

16 WR Ashton Dulin

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 / 67

21 RB Nyheim Hines

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
22 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

80 TE Trey Burton
23 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

83 WR Marcus Johnson
24 / 67

83 WR Marcus Johnson

14 WR Zach Pascal
25 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
26 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
27 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson
28 / 67

83 WR Marcus Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
29 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
30 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
31 / 67

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
32 / 67

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
33 / 67

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
34 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
35 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
36 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
37 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
38 / 67

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
39 / 67

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
40 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
41 / 67

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
42 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
43 / 67

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
44 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
45 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
46 / 67

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
47 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
48 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
49 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
50 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
51 / 67

80 TE Trey Burton

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
52 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
53 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
54 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
55 / 67

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
56 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
57 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
58 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
59 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
60 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
61 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
62 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
63 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
64 / 67

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
65 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
66 / 67

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
catch
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sean Davis Signs With Colts

Free agent safety Sean Davis signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) drops into coverage during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers 33-30. (Al Tielemans via AP)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) drops into coverage during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers 33-30. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
3 / 20

New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) looks through his Salute to Service edition Oakley visor prior to an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) looks through his Salute to Service edition Oakley visor prior to an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2020/Aaron Doster
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 24-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 24-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis (21) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Joe Robbins via AP)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis (21) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) exits the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) exits the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
12 / 20

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 31-28. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 31-28. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2018
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) looks on before the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) looks on before the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) watches from the sideline during a Week 5 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 41-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) watches from the sideline during a Week 5 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 41-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chris Reed Signs With Colts

Free agent guard Chris Reed signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
2 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 46-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
3 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 46-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Carolina won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Carolina won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Panthers defeated Washington 20-13. (Amanda Bowen via AP)
5 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Panthers defeated Washington 20-13. (Amanda Bowen via AP)

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game between the between the against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game between the between the against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
7 / 10

Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Chris Reed (64) and Greg Little (74) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
8 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Chris Reed (64) and Greg Little (74) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) prepares to block Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
9 / 10

Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) prepares to block Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
10 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TOP AUDIO

TOP SOCIAL POSTS

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 12-18

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: March 5-11

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: February 27 - March 4

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising