In Case You Missed It: March 5-11

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

Mar 12, 2021 at 09:15 AM
TOP VIDEOS

TOP ARTICLES

JJ Stankevitz Joins Digital Staff as Team Writer

Meet The Colts: Joe Hastings

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 8

Meet The Colts: James Rowe

TOP PHOTOS

Top Shots: 2020 Celebrations

Take a look back at all the Indianapolis Colts best celebrations from the 2020 season.

1 / 70
53 LB Darius Leonard
2 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
3 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

MATT BOWEN/© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
4 / 70

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
5 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
6 / 70

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
7 / 70

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
8 / 70

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #14 WR Zach Pascal
9 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
10 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
11 / 70

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
12 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
13 / 70

37 S Khari Willis, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
14 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #30 S George Odum, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
15 / 70

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #30 S George Odum, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
16 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
17 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
18 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie, #53 LB Darius Leonard
19 / 70

38 CB T.J. Carrie, #53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum
20 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie, #37 S Khari Willis, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
21 / 70

38 CB T.J. Carrie, #37 S Khari Willis, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Tremon Smith, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #30 S George Odum, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #53 LB Darius Leonard
22 / 70

35 CB Tremon Smith, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #30 S George Odum, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
23 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
24 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston
25 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #59 LB Jordan Glasgow
26 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal, #59 LB Jordan Glasgow

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #30 S George Odum
27 / 70

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #37 S Khari Willis, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Trey Burton
28 / 70

80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #37 S Khari Willis, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon
29 / 70

44 LB Zaire Franklin, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #37 S Khari Willis, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
30 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
31 / 70

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
32 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
33 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
34 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
35 / 70

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
36 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines

50 DE Justin Houston
37 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston, #30 S George Odum
38 / 70

50 DE Justin Houston, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #91 DT Sheldon Day, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #30 S George Odum, #50 DE Justin Houston, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
39 / 70

52 DE Ben Banogu, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #91 DT Sheldon Day, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #30 S George Odum, #50 DE Justin Houston, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
40 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #80 TE Trey Burton, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #64 G Mark Glowinski
41 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #80 TE Trey Burton, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #64 G Mark Glowinski

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
42 / 70

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #37 S Khari Willis, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
43 / 70

96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #37 S Khari Willis, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
44 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
45 / 70

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
,#81 TE Mo Alie-Cox#21 RB Nyheim Hines
46 / 70

,#81 TE Mo Alie-Cox#21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
47 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
48 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #14 WR Zach Pascal
49 / 70

76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
50 / 70

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #30 S George Odum, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
51 / 70

76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #30 S George Odum, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
52 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
53 / 70

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

© Indianapolis Colts
54 LB Anthony Walker
54 / 70

54 LB Anthony Walker

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
55 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #30 S George Odum, #37 S Khari Willis, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
56 / 70

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #30 S George Odum, #37 S Khari Willis, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Tremon Smith, #55 DE Cassius Marsh, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #50 DE Justin Houston, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #30 S George Odum, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard
57 / 70

35 CB Tremon Smith, #55 DE Cassius Marsh, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #50 DE Justin Houston, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #30 S George Odum, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #38 CB T.J. Carrie, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
58 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie, #30 S George Odum, #31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #54 LB Anthony Walker
59 / 70

38 CB T.J. Carrie, #30 S George Odum, #31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #54 LB Anthony Walker

54 LB Anthony Walker
60 / 70

54 LB Anthony Walker

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
61 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
62 / 70

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
63 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #7 QB Jacoby Brissett, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #54 LB Anthony Walker, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #80 TE Trey Burton
64 / 70

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #7 QB Jacoby Brissett, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #54 LB Anthony Walker, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #84 TE Jack Doyle, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #80 TE Trey Burton

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #30 S George Odum
65 / 70

30 S George Odum, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #30 S George Odum, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #45 LB E.J. Speed
66 / 70

30 S George Odum, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #52 DE Ben Banogu, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , #30 S George Odum, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
67 / 70

13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1220_HOU_5480
68 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard, #50 DE Justin Houston, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #37 S Khari Willis, #30 S George Odum
69 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard, #50 DE Justin Houston, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #37 S Khari Willis, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
70 / 70

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
NFL.com Top 101 Free Agents

On March 1st Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com listed the 101 best available players ahead of the beginning of 2021 free agency.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 101

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 101

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 101

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
4 / 101

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
5 / 101

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) runs with the football after a reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
6 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) runs with the football after a reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
7 / 101

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
8 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
9 / 101

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
10 / 101

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/Copyrght 2018 The Associatd Press. All rights reserved
Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
11 / 101

Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) lines up before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
13 / 101

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) lines up before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 101

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
15 / 101

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney plays against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
16 / 101

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney plays against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney (62) lines up for a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
17 / 101

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney (62) lines up for a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
18 / 101

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
19 / 101

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue defends during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
20 / 101

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue defends during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller catches a 34-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
21 / 101

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller catches a 34-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
22 / 101

FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
23 / 101

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
24 / 101

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton calls signals at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
26 / 101

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton calls signals at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
27 / 101

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
28 / 101

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
29 / 101

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
30 / 101

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara waits on the play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Leon Halip)
31 / 101

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara waits on the play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Leon Halip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis plays against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
32 / 101

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis plays against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets safety Marcus Maye takes up his position during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
33 / 101

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye takes up his position during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
34 / 101

New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
35 / 101

Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
36 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
37 / 101

Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) drops back in coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
38 / 101

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) drops back in coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
39 / 101

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
40 / 101

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
41 / 101

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) rushes from the edge during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
42 / 101

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) rushes from the edge during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
43 / 101

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) in action in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)
44 / 101

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) in action in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
45 / 101

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
46 / 101

Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) waves to fans in the stands before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
47 / 101

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) waves to fans in the stands before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
48 / 101

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots center David Andrews prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
49 / 101

New England Patriots center David Andrews prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris (41) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
50 / 101

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris (41) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
51 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III (54) smiles on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
52 / 101

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III (54) smiles on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in action against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
53 / 101

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in action against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
54 / 101

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runbs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
55 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runbs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reacts to a touchdown being being called back for a penalty against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reacts to a touchdown being being called back for a penalty against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones scores against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
57 / 101

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones scores against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs off of the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
58 / 101

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs off of the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
59 / 101

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
60 / 101

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
61 / 101

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
62 / 101

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
63 / 101

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
64 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
65 / 101

Tennessee Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) runs after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
66 / 101

San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) runs after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams is pictured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
67 / 101

San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams is pictured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
68 / 101

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
69 / 101

Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
70 / 101

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) walks toward the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
71 / 101

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) walks toward the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Xavier Woods walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 38-31. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
72 / 101

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Xavier Woods walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 38-31. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) looks for any incoming rushers during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
73 / 101

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) looks for any incoming rushers during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
74 / 101

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins (98) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
75 / 101

New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins (98) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
76 / 101

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) sprints with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
77 / 101

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) sprints with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
78 / 101

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
79 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans free safety Desmond King (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
80 / 101

Tennessee Titans free safety Desmond King (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)
81 / 101

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
82 / 101

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) runs during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
83 / 101

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) runs during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
84 / 101

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
85 / 101

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
86 / 101

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
87 / 101

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
88 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) drops into coverage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
89 / 101

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) drops into coverage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) in action against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
90 / 101

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) in action against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
91 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
92 / 101

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
93 / 101

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (93) prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
94 / 101

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (93) prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
95 / 101

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold (85) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
96 / 101

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold (85) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) scores on a 1-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
97 / 101

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) scores on a 1-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short watches during an NFL football camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
98 / 101

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short watches during an NFL football camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back James White walks along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
99 / 101

New England Patriots running back James White walks along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
100 / 101

New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky thorws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
101 / 101

Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky thorws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TOP SOCIAL POSTS

