In Case You Missed It: April 16-22

TOP VIDEOS
TOP ARTICLES
Takeaways From Jim Irsay On Colts Official Podcast: Chris Ballard's Draft Success, A 'Springboard' Season And Kicking The Stigma
'This Dude Is Really, Really Smart:' How Marcus Brady's Football Journey Led To Becoming Colts' Offensive Coordinator
TOP PHOTOS
Take a look at the top 10 ranked edge rushers according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.
Take a look at the top 10 ranked interior defensive linemen according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.
See the best images of wide receiver Zach Pascal as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
See the best images of defensive back George Odum as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
See the best images of defensive back T.J. Carrie as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.
Take a look at the top 10 ranked interior offensive linemen according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.