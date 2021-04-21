Colts' 2021 17-Game Schedule To Be Released May 12

Mark your calendars to mark your calendars: The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

We already know who the Colts will play in the NFL's first 17-game season:

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, 49ers, Cardinals

The 17-game season was officially put in place for 2021 back in March, with the Colts adding a home date against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Colts will play their 17 games over an 18-week regular season, which impacts the schedule in two ways: First, there will only be three preseason games in 2021 instead of the previous four; second, Super Bowl LVI will be held a week later than usual, on Feb. 13, 2022.