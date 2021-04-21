Colts' 2021 17-Game Schedule To Be Released May 12

Mark your calendars to mark your calendars: The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.
We already know who the Colts will play in the NFL's first 17-game season:
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, 49ers, Cardinals
The 17-game season was officially put in place for 2021 back in March, with the Colts adding a home date against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Colts will play their 17 games over an 18-week regular season, which impacts the schedule in two ways: First, there will only be three preseason games in 2021 instead of the previous four; second, Super Bowl LVI will be held a week later than usual, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Also, beginning in 2022, all 32 teams will play at least one game internationally over an eight-year period.
2021 Ticket Information
Join our single game ticket priority list here to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.