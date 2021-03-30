Colts To Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021 As NFL Expands To 17-Game Regular Season

The NFL officially will begin playing a 17-game regular season schedule this year. And that means the Colts will host the defending Super Bowl champions at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

NFL owners officially voted in favor of expanding the league's regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games this week, and it means the defending Super Bowl champions will make the trip to Indianapolis in 2021.

The matchups for the 17th game are decided by 1) The cross-conference division matchups from 2019 and 2) The corresponding divisional finish each team had in 2020.

So, because the AFC South played the NFC South in 2019 and the Colts and Buccaneers both finished second in their respective division in 2020, they'll play each other in 2021. The AFC will host all of the 17th games in 2021, so Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium later this year.

It'll be Brady's 15th regular season appearance against the Colts in his 21-year NFL career.

The Colts and Buccaneers have played 14 times in the regular season. Tampa Bay won the last meeting, 38-35, in 2019 at Raymond James Stadium; the Colts won, 25-12, the last time the two teams met at Lucas Oil Stadium. Overall, the Colts are 8-6 against the Buccaneers in franchise history.

The other AFC South cross-conference matchups are:

  • Saints at Titans
  • Panthers at Texans
  • Falcons at Jaguars

As part of the NFL's move to a 17-game regular season schedule, the preseason will be shortened to three games beginning in 2021.

