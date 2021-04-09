In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

TOP VIDEOS
2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill
The Colts have six selections in this month's draft: 21st, 54th, 127th, 165th, 206th and 248th overall. Find out which past NFL players of note (plus some recent Colts draft picks) have been taken at those same spots.
Take a look at the top 10 ranked running backs according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.
Take a look at the top 10 ranked quarterbacks according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.