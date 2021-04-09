In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week

Apr 09, 2021 at 10:00 AM
WR Randy Moss | 1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Minnesota Vikings)

2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

2012_1007_GB_bowen_3126

Colts Great Reggie Wayne Named To Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

mawae.article

How Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae Landed With Colts As Assistant Offensive Line Coach

#27 CB Xavier Rhodes

Xavier Rhodes Sees Chance At Making 'History' In Indianapolis

4.5_article

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

TOP PHOTOS

Past NFL Players Taken With Colts 2021 Draft Picks

The Colts have six selections in this month's draft: 21st, 54th, 127th, 165th, 206th and 248th overall. Find out which past NFL players of note (plus some recent Colts draft picks) have been taken at those same spots.

WR Randy Moss | 1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Minnesota Vikings)
1 / 29

WR Randy Moss | 1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Minnesota Vikings)

Kevin Terrell/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Vince Wilfork | 2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (New England Patriots)
2 / 29

DL Vince Wilfork | 2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (New England Patriots)

Aaron M. Sprecher/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Alex Mack | 2009 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Cleveland Browns)
3 / 29

C Alex Mack | 2009 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Cleveland Browns)

Winslow Townson/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Chandler Jones | 2012 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (New England Patriots)
4 / 29

OLB Chandler Jones | 2012 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (New England Patriots)

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB Jerry Gray | 1985 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Los Angeles Rams)
5 / 29

DB Jerry Gray | 1985 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Los Angeles Rams)

Paul Spinelli/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Lynn Swann | 1974 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 29

WR Lynn Swann | 1974 / Round: 1 / Pick: 21 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tony Tomsic/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Mike Curtis | 1965 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 (Kansas City Chiefs, AFL Draft)
7 / 29

LB Mike Curtis | 1965 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 (Kansas City Chiefs, AFL Draft)

Vernon Biever/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Myron Pottios | 1961 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 ( Oakland Raiders, AFL Draft)
8 / 29

LB Myron Pottios | 1961 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 ( Oakland Raiders, AFL Draft)

Vernon Biever/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB Richie Petitbon (#16) | 1959 / Round: 2 / Pick: 21 (Chicago Bears)
9 / 29

DB Richie Petitbon (#16) | 1959 / Round: 2 / Pick: 21 (Chicago Bears)

Charles Tasnadi/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Don Paul (#57) | 1947 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 (Los Angeles Rams)
10 / 29

LB Don Paul (#57) | 1947 / Round: 3 / Pick: 21 (Los Angeles Rams)

Vic Stein/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Anquan Boldin | 2003 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Arizona Cardinals)
11 / 29

WR Anquan Boldin | 2003 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Arizona Cardinals)

Greg Trott/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carlos Dunlap | 2010 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Cincinnati Bengals)
12 / 29

DE Carlos Dunlap | 2010 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Cincinnati Bengals)

Ed Zurga/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Sammy White | 1976 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Minnesota Vikings)
13 / 29

WR Sammy White | 1976 / Round: 2 / Pick: 54 (Minnesota Vikings)

Vernon Biever/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Johnny Roland | 1965 / Round: 4 / Pick: 54 (St. Louis Cardinals)
14 / 29

RB Johnny Roland | 1965 / Round: 4 / Pick: 54 (St. Louis Cardinals)

David Durochik/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FL Cecil Turner | 1968 / Round: 5 / Pick 127 (Chicago Bears)
15 / 29

FL Cecil Turner | 1968 / Round: 5 / Pick 127 (Chicago Bears)

AP Photo/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB Zeke Moore (#22) | 1967 / Round: 5 / Pick: 127 (Houston Oilers)
16 / 29

DB Zeke Moore (#22) | 1967 / Round: 5 / Pick: 127 (Houston Oilers)

RHS/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Charlie Conerly (#42) | 1945 / Round: 13 / Pick: 127 (New York Giants)
17 / 29

QB Charlie Conerly (#42) | 1945 / Round: 13 / Pick: 127 (New York Giants)

AP Photo/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jacob Tamme | 2008 / Round: 4 / Pick: 127 (Indianapolis Colts)
18 / 29

TE Jacob Tamme | 2008 / Round: 4 / Pick: 127 (Indianapolis Colts)

AJ Mast/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Austin Collie | 2009 / Round: 4 / Pick: 127 (Indianapolis Colts)
19 / 29

WR Austin Collie | 2009 / Round: 4 / Pick: 127 (Indianapolis Colts)

Michael Conroy/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB/KOR Jamal Agnew | 2017 / Round: 5 / Pick: 165 (Detroit Lions)
20 / 29

DB/KOR Jamal Agnew | 2017 / Round: 5 / Pick: 165 (Detroit Lions)

Paul Spinelli/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyreek Hill | 2016 / Round: 5 / Pick: 165 (Kansas City Chiefs)
21 / 29

WR Tyreek Hill | 2016 / Round: 5 / Pick: 165 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Ryan Kang/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tunch Ilkin | 1980 / Round: 6 / Pick: 165 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 29

T Tunch Ilkin | 1980 / Round: 6 / Pick: 165 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Paul Spinelli/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Kevin Gogan | 1987 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Dallas Cowboys)
23 / 29

OG Kevin Gogan | 1987 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Dallas Cowboys)

Paul Spinelli/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ron Jessie | 1971 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Dallas Cowboys)
24 / 29

WR Ron Jessie | 1971 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Dallas Cowboys)

AP Photo/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR LaVon Brazill | 2012 / Round: 6 / Pick: 206 (Indianapolis Colts)
25 / 29

WR LaVon Brazill | 2012 / Round: 6 / Pick: 206 (Indianapolis Colts)

John Sommers II/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ken Clark | 1990 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Indianapolis Colts)
26 / 29

RB Ken Clark | 1990 / Round: 8 / Pick: 206 (Indianapolis Colts)

Peter Read Miller/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PK Nick Mike-Mayer | 1973 / Round: 10 / Pick: 248 (Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

PK Nick Mike-Mayer | 1973 / Round: 10 / Pick: 248 (Atlanta Falcons)

Vernon Biever/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chip Myers (#25) | 1967 / Round: 10 / Pick: 248 (San Francisco 49ers)
28 / 29

WR Chip Myers (#25) | 1967 / Round: 10 / Pick: 248 (San Francisco 49ers)

GS/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Austin Blythe | 2016 / Round: 7 / Pick: 248 (Indianapolis Colts)
29 / 29

C Austin Blythe | 2016 / Round: 7 / Pick: 248 (Indianapolis Colts)

Ryan Kang/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs

Take a look at the top 10 ranked running backs according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Travis Etienne, Clemson, Senior
1 / 10

1. Travis Etienne, Clemson, Senior

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Najee Harris, Alabama, Senior
2 / 10

2. Najee Harris, Alabama, Senior

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Javonte Williams, North Carolina, Junior
3 / 10

3. Javonte Williams, North Carolina, Junior

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Michael Carter, North Carolina, Senior
4 / 10

4. Michael Carter, North Carolina, Senior

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis, RS Sophomore
5 / 10

5. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis, RS Sophomore

Ron Jenkins
6. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, Junior
6 / 10

6. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, Junior

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Trey Sermon, Ohio State, Senior
7 / 10

7. Trey Sermon, Ohio State, Senior

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
8. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, RS Senior
8 / 10

8. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, RS Senior

Nell Redmond/Nell Redmond
9. Kylin Hill, Mississippi, Senior
9 / 10

9. Kylin Hill, Mississippi, Senior

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10. Chris Evans, Michigan, RS Senior
10 / 10

10. Chris Evans, Michigan, RS Senior

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks

Take a look at the top 10 ranked quarterbacks according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Junior
1 / 10

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Junior

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Justin Fields, Ohio State, Junior
2 / 10

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State, Junior

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. Zach Wilson, BYU, Junior
3 / 10

3. Zach Wilson, BYU, Junior

Jeff Swinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, RS Sophomore
4 / 10

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, RS Sophomore

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. Mac Jones, Alabama, RS Junior
5 / 10

5. Mac Jones, Alabama, RS Junior

Perry Knotts
6. Kyle Trask, Florida, RS Senior
6 / 10

6. Kyle Trask, Florida, RS Senior

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Davis Mills, Stanford, Senior
7 / 10

7. Davis Mills, Stanford, Senior

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8. Jamie Newman, Georgia, RS Senior
8 / 10

8. Jamie Newman, Georgia, RS Senior

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
9. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Senior
9 / 10

9. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Senior

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10. Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Senior
10 / 10

10. Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Senior

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
