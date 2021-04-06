Xavier Rhodes Sees Chance At Making 'History' In Indianapolis

For Xavier Rhodes, returning to the Colts made sense from an individual and team standpoint. 

Apr 06, 2021 at 02:57 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Xavier Rhodes was, by just about every account, one of the 10 best cornerbacks in the NFL last season. 

A smattering of examples: He was seventh in total yards allowed (508), eight in passer rating allowed (79.2), fourth in receptions allowed (38), sixth in yards after the catch allowed (130) and fourth in snaps per reception allowed (14.6). 

Rhodes finished 2020, his first year with the Colts, with two interceptions and 10 pass break-ups in addition to being among the stingiest cover corners in the league. 

"They just allow me to play my ball," Rhodes said. "Like I've said and like I've known before, I've been in the league eight years, I've played almost everything. It was just that they allowed me to be confident within myself, play myself, play football, be free and be myself – allowing me to just be confident and be strong."

Cornerbacks coach James Rowe, who was hired earlier this year, said Rhodes' versatility allowed the 30-year-old to have such a successful first season in Indianapolis. 

"He is a guy that can help young guys as well and just his ability to match up with different types of wide receivers," Rowe said. "He's big so he can handle the bigger guys and he is athletic so he can handle the small guys as well. He had a great year for us last year and obviously we want to build on that and do even better."

Rhodes saw the Colts as an ideal fit not only for his skillset, but for his goal of winning a championship. He saw plenty of potential in his team's defense last year — which ranked eighth in total defense, 10th in yards per play and seventh in DVOA — and believes the Colts as a whole have what it takes to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2021. 

"How aggressive we play, how fast we run to the ball – relentless, turnovers," Rhodes said. "I mean, everything you want in a defense is there with the Colts, and you can see it out there on the field. You can see everything. So with that – you want to be a part of something like that that's eventually going to make history. So, I'm happy to be back honestly."

Xavier Rhodes Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
1 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
2 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
3 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
4 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
5 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
6 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
7 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
8 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
2020_0810_Media_0064
9 / 70
Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #49 LB Matthew Adams
10 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
11 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
12 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
13 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
14 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
15 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
16 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
17 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
18 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
19 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
20 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
21 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
22 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
23 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
24 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
25 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
26 / 70

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum
27 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #43 RB Darius Jackson, #30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
28 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
29 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
30 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
31 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
32 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson
33 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
34 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
35 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
36 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
37 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
38 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
39 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
40 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
41 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
42 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
43 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
44 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Daurice Fountain, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
45 / 70

10 WR Daurice Fountain, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
46 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
47 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
48 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard
49 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
50 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
51 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
52 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
53 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
54 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
55 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
56 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
57 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson
58 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #31 S Tavon Wilson

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
59 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
60 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
61 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
62 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
63 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
64 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
65 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, 53 LB Darius Leonard
66 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes,

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
67 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes
68 / 70

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
69 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
70 / 70

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Jonathan Taylor Be Even Better in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

Colts, Meijer & Lucas Oil Stadium To Host COVID Vaccination Clinic For Indiana Residents

The registration deadline is Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
news

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Excited To Work With 'Special Talent' In Carson Wentz

T.Y Hilton talked Thursday morning about what he and Carson Wentz can do together, the impact Reggie Wayne had on him in free agency and more. Here are three big takeaways from Hilton's media availability. 
news

Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
news

Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton is staying in Indianapolis and will have a chance to make NFL history in 2021. 
news

Scottie Montgomery Sees Good Vibe In Colts RB Room: 'They Care For One Another'

New Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has been impressed with what he's seen and heard so far about his loaded position group. 
news

Colts To Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021 As NFL Expands To 17-Game Regular Season

The NFL officially will begin playing a 17-game regular season schedule this year. And that means the Colts will host the defending Super Bowl champions at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Strong Belief in Carson Wentz a 'No-brainer' for Colts' Press Taylor

Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor was with Carson Wentz every step of the way in Philadelphia, and explained Tuesday why he's confident in the quarterback's ability to thrive in Indianapolis. 
news

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
news

Colts Sign Tackle Julién Davenport, Re-Sign Center Joey Hunt

The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tackle Julién Davenport and re-signed center Joey Hunt.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising