Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

Analysis: "I expect edge rusher to be a big emphasis for the Colts this offseason. With a bunch of question marks at the position, the team remains in search of top talent for the foreseeable future. Rousseau is an ideal fit in Matt Eberflus' multiple front defense as there won't be a huge emphasis on him being "the guy" along the defensive front. Playing with two established players that will garner plenty of attention in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, Rousseau can continue to take advantage of one-on-one matchups as well as kick inside to pair with Buckner in subpackages. This situation is one of the more ideal scenarios for the former Hurricanes rusher as he continues the road to his development in search of becoming the sum of his parts."