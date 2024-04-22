 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for the final Monday before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit. 

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 20 (link)

Selection (No. 9 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Selection (No. 82 overall): Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Selection (No. 82 overall): Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 18 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 18 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 18 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 12 overall, trade up with Denver Broncos): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Selection (No. 82 overall): Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Selection (No. 82 overall): Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Rob Maadi, Associated Press

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 17 (link)

Selection (No. 9 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL Network

Date of mock draft: April 16 (link)

Mock Draft Monday April 22

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out photos of the players the experts predict the Colts will draft beginning Thursday in Detroit.

24-Mock_Draft_Monday-Gallery-April 22
1 / 24
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands off to Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
2 / 24

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands off to Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske, left, reacts after sacking Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
3 / 24

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske, left, reacts after sacking Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 24

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 24

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
6 / 24

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brock Bowers
7 / 24
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 24

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 24

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 24

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 24

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 24

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes the catch for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 24

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes the catch for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) makes a catch over BYU safety Crew Wakley (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
14 / 24

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) makes a catch over BYU safety Crew Wakley (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Fl]orida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
15 / 24

Fl]orida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
16 / 24

Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) reacts after a first down reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 24

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) reacts after a first down reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green (3) in the end zone in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 24

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green (3) in the end zone in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
19 / 24

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) attempts to pull in a pass in the endzone but was thwarted by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
20 / 24

Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) attempts to pull in a pass in the endzone but was thwarted by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) breaks away from Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
21 / 24

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) breaks away from Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 24

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
23 / 24

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
24 / 24

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date of mock draft: April 16 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Experts: Josh Edwards & Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Selection (No. 46 overall): Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Saivion Mixson, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Nick Wright, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Selection (No. 46 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Eighth Mock Draft Monday update: April 15

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Selection (No. 82 overall): Dominic Puni, G/T, Kansas

Experts: Mel Kiper Jr. & Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune

Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)

Selection (No. 22 overall, trade down with Philadelphia Eagles): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: April 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Gennaro Filice, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

Selection (No. 21 overall, trade down with Miami Dolphins): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Selection (No. 46 overall): Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri
Selection (No. 55 overall, acquired in mock trade with Dolphins): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Selection (No. 82 overall): Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Selection (No. 82 overall): Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Expert: B/R Scouting Department

Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Diante Lee, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

Selection (No. 28 overall, trade down with Buffalo Bills): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Expert: Eric Galko, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Nick Wright, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Expert: Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

Seventh Mock Draft Monday update: April 8

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Selection (No. 82 overall): Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: April 7 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 7 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 7 (link)

Selection (No. 12 overall, trade up with Denver Broncos): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 6 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Austin Booker, DE, Kansas

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: April 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: April 4 (link)

Selection (No. 12 overall, trade up with Denver Broncos): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 3 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date of mock draft: April 3 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 3 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 2 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Nick Wright, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 2 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Arjun Menon, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Rob Rang, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: B/R Scouting Department

Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)

Sixth Mock Draft Monday update: As college pro days wind down

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Rick Spielman, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 31 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan
Selection (No. 82 overall): Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Eric Galko, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)

Fifth Mock Draft Monday update: One month from NFL Draft

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Selection (No. 82 overall): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)

Selection (No. 20 overall, trade down with Pittsburgh Steelers): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

Fourth Mock Draft Monday update: After first wave of NFL free agency

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Selection (No. 46 overall): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 82 overall): Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 16 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Doug Farrar, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 13 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

Selection (No. 25 overall – trade down with Green Bay Packers): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Diante Lee, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

Third Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL free agency

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Rob Maaddi, Associated Press

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

Second Mock Draft Monday update: Post-NFL Combine picks

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Expert: Ryan Wilson & Rick Spielman, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

First Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL Combine picks

Selection (No. 15 overall): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Experts: Max Chadwick & Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 20 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 22 (link)

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

