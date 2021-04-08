Colts Great Reggie Wayne Named To Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Reggie Wayne will be one of five players inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame later this year. 

Apr 08, 2021 at 10:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2012_1007_GB_bowen_3126

Before Reggie Wayne became a legend in Indianapolis, he was a standout participant in the 2001 Senior Bowl. Now, 20 years later, he was announced Thursday as one of five players who will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame later this summer. 

Wayne will be joined by current Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan, former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley, former Dolphins/Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain and former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor in the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2021. 

"I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft," Wayne said. "I am truly honored to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life." 

Wayne's view of the impact the Senior Bowl made on his draft stock is certainly backed up by a dive into some decades-old analysis of his work in Mobile. On Jan. 19, 2001 — after that year's Senior Bowl practices concluded — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote:

"Reggie Wayne from Miami has been brilliant at wide receiver. He runs exceptional routes, snatches every ball out of the air with his hands, is very quick out of his cuts and shows good burst. Along with Steve Hutchinson, Wayne might be the most impressive player in Mobile this week."

And from a Senior Bowl writeup on Patriots.com about Wayne:

"Sure-handed wideout played a secondary role to Santana Moss over the past few seasons in Miami but grabbed the spotlight in Mobile and helped his cause immensely. He ran precise routes and caught everything thrown to him. That has him rising in a very deep wide receiver class.

2001 WR Reggie Wayne Miami

The Colts picked Wayne with the 30th overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to catch 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards with 82 touchdowns in his 14-year career with the Colts; he was named to six Pro Bowls, was a 2010 first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007 (1,510). Wayne is one of three players in NFL history with at least 90 catches in the playoffs. 

Wayne will join a number of football greats in the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame such as Joe Namath, Mean Joe Green, Walter Payton, Bo Jackson, Brett Favre and Terrell Owens.

Reggie Wayne Ring Of Honor Induction

See behind the scenes as Reggie Wayne and his former Colts teammates and coaches prepare for his induction into the Colts Ring of Honor.

DSC_2896
1 / 30
DSC_1621
2 / 30
DSC_1566
3 / 30
DSC_1722
4 / 30
DSC_1484
5 / 30
DSC_1720
6 / 30
DSC_1691
7 / 30
DSC_1692
8 / 30
DSC_1732
9 / 30
DSC_1734
10 / 30
DSC_1544
11 / 30
DSC_1556
12 / 30
DSC_1563
13 / 30
DSC_1517
14 / 30
DSC_1533
15 / 30
DSC_9539
16 / 30
DSC_9603
17 / 30
DSC_9586
18 / 30
DSC_9576
19 / 30
DSC_9618
20 / 30
DSC_9668
21 / 30
DSC_9860
22 / 30
DSC_9649
23 / 30
DSC_9631
24 / 30
DSC_2745
25 / 30
DSC_2653
26 / 30
DSC_2691
27 / 30
DSC_2676
28 / 30
DSC_0225
29 / 30
DSC_2739
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

The Colts have six selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who are some of the best players who've been drafted with those picks in the past?
news

How Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae Landed With Colts As Assistant Offensive Line Coach

It started with a cold text and humble introduction to Frank Reich. 
news

Xavier Rhodes Sees Chance At Making 'History' In Indianapolis

For Xavier Rhodes, returning to the Colts made sense from an individual and team standpoint. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Jonathan Taylor Be Even Better in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

Colts, Meijer & Lucas Oil Stadium To Host COVID Vaccination Clinic For Indiana Residents

The registration deadline is Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
news

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Excited To Work With 'Special Talent' In Carson Wentz

T.Y Hilton talked Thursday morning about what he and Carson Wentz can do together, the impact Reggie Wayne had on him in free agency and more. Here are three big takeaways from Hilton's media availability. 
news

Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
news

Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton is staying in Indianapolis and will have a chance to make NFL history in 2021. 
news

Scottie Montgomery Sees Good Vibe In Colts RB Room: 'They Care For One Another'

New Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has been impressed with what he's seen and heard so far about his loaded position group. 
news

Colts To Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021 As NFL Expands To 17-Game Regular Season

The NFL officially will begin playing a 17-game regular season schedule this year. And that means the Colts will host the defending Super Bowl champions at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising