Colts Free Agency Roundup: Sam Tevi Adds Versatility, Return Of The (Marlon) Mack and 2 Players Sign Elsewhere

Tevi brings versatile background to O-line

The Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi this week, adding a versatile piece to their offensive line puzzle. Tevi played over 1,000 snaps at both left and right tackle during his four years with the Chargers and started 44 regular season games as well as two playoff contests.

"I'm comfortable playing either or. I don't really have a preference, right or left," Tevi said. "I think it feels the same to me. The only difference is putting a right hand or left hand down when you're on the left side, right side. Other than that, up to this point, I just play whatever coach wants me to play. So just ready to get to work."

Nevi said he's excited to join a "completely dominant" offensive line and highlighted his chance to learn from guys like Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith.

"They are real physical so I think I'll fit in really well with them," Tevi added. "It's going to be really fun."

Return of the Mack

Running back Marlon Mack, who re-signed with the Colts this week, said he had interest from other teams in free agency but was not offered the chance to be a true No. 1 at his position.

"Guys were saying getting a chance to work in the starting position, but none of them was a definite starter," Mack said.

Mack isn't worried about how touches will be divided up in 2020 between him, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in a loaded Colts backfield — "I know coach Frank Reich, those guys are going up cook something good for us," he said — but there was more to his decision to return to Indianapolis than just the potential to be a part of a powerful run game.

"It's a family – guys in the locker room, training room and knowing I'm going to get taken care of here," Mack said. "(There's) a big what if not knowing what's out there on other teams. I know the football field, I know the scheme well and know I am going to do my thing once I get on the field and come back."

Wilson, Smith leave Indianapolis

The Colts did see two members of their 2020 roster sign elsewhere this week: Safety Tavon Wilson signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while cornerback Tremon Smith signed with the Houston Texans.

Wilson appeared in 15 games, starting twice, with the Colts in 2020 and totaled 26 tackles, one pass break-up and one fumble recovery. The 31-year-old played 219 snaps on defense (22.6 percent) and 203 special teams snaps (48.7 percent).